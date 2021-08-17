Update: Latest on stab victim Toutai Kefu

5:56am, 17 August 2021

Toutai Kefu has undergone surgery and is recovering well from the serious stab injuries sustained in a violent attack by intruders.

Tonga’s 47-year-old head coach, who played 60 Tests for the Wallabies and was part of their 1999 World Cup win, was rushed to hospital with his wife and two of his children earlier this week.

The trio were reported to be injured when confronting three intruders at their Brisbane home in what local police later described as a bungled burglary attempt.

Police allege the trio were armed with knives, a machete and an axe, all of which were used during the attack.

“Both Josh (Kefu’s son) and Dad had their surgery yesterday and are recovering well,” Kefu’s daughter Olivia said in a social media post.

She went on to add that her mother and sister Madi will have surgery on Tuesday.

“Thank you to everyone for all the kind messages and support, it means the absolute world to us all,” she wrote.

Kefu was stabbed and suffered abdominal injuries during the home invasion, which police believed was a burglary gone wrong.

His wife and children suffered cuts and lacerations in the attack.

Police arrested two teenage boys in connection with the incident and are searching for a third suspect who absconded in a stolen car.

One of the arrested teenagers was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and assault, causing grievous bodily harm and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, burglary and deprivation of liberty.

Australian media has reported that he appeared in Brisbane’s Children’s Court on Tuesday.

The second arrested youth remained under police guard at a local hospital after he presented there with injuries.

Support for Kefu has come from across the rugby world.

Queensland Rugby Union’s statement described the incident as “shocking.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Toutai and his family at this time,” it said.

All Blacks legend Justin Marshall has revealed he has "regrets" after hearing that Wallabies great Toutai Kefu is fighting for his life after being stabbed during a home invasion. #AllBlacks #Wallabies https://t.co/tN4QKM5xxW — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 16, 2021

“We offer our support to them and the wider Queensland Rugby community who are affected by the incident.”

Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos said thoughts were with Kefu and his family.

“It was shocking news to receive this morning. Toutai is a titan of our game – a warrior on the field and off it,” Marinos said.

“To the Kefu family – the Australian rugby community is here for you. We also want to extend that support to others affected as well.

“The rugby family is a close-knit one and we always rally around each other when another is in need.”

?? You got this great man!! All our love and thoughts to you and the entire Kefu family!! #Wallabies pic.twitter.com/WGMeuiUuqy — Wallabies (@wallabies) August 15, 2021