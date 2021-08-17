Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back

Update: Latest on stab victim Toutai Kefu

By Paul Smith
Toutai Kefu. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Toutai Kefu has undergone surgery and is recovering well from the serious stab injuries sustained in a violent attack by intruders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonga’s 47-year-old head coach, who played 60 Tests for the Wallabies and was part of their 1999 World Cup win, was rushed to hospital with his wife and two of his children earlier this week.

The trio were reported to be injured when confronting three intruders at their Brisbane home in what local police later described as a bungled burglary attempt.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Inside Australia’s toughest rugby competition

Police allege the trio were armed with knives, a machete and an axe, all of which were used during the attack.

“Both Josh (Kefu’s son) and Dad had their surgery yesterday and are recovering well,” Kefu’s daughter Olivia said in a social media post.

She went on to add that her mother and sister Madi will have surgery on Tuesday.

“Thank you to everyone for all the kind messages and support, it means the absolute world to us all,” she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kefu was stabbed and suffered abdominal injuries during the home invasion, which police believed was a burglary gone wrong.

His wife and children suffered cuts and lacerations in the attack.

Police arrested two teenage boys in connection with the incident and are searching for a third suspect who absconded in a stolen car.

One of the arrested teenagers was charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and assault, causing grievous bodily harm and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, burglary and deprivation of liberty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Australian media has reported that he appeared in Brisbane’s Children’s Court on Tuesday.

The second arrested youth remained under police guard at a local hospital after he presented there with injuries.

Support for Kefu has come from across the rugby world.

Queensland Rugby Union’s statement described the incident as “shocking.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Toutai and his family at this time,” it said.

“We offer our support to them and the wider Queensland Rugby community who are affected by the incident.”

Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos said thoughts were with Kefu and his family.

“It was shocking news to receive this morning. Toutai is a titan of our game – a warrior on the field and off it,” Marinos said.

“To the Kefu family – the Australian rugby community is here for you. We also want to extend that support to others affected as well.

“The rugby family is a close-knit one and we always rally around each other when another is in need.”

 

The game-defining war between All Blacks and Springboks High-risk and low-risk rugby will go head to head when the Springboks and All Blacks clash in 2021. Gregor Paul Advantage All Blacks but plenty of room for improvement There's plenty of areas the All Blacks will be targeting for improvement ahead of Bledisloe II. Patrick McKendry World Rugby must protect the mental health of referees As with any other professional athletes, rugby referees are increasingly coming under attack. Gregor Paul All Blacks dream not over for Japan-bound Brett Cameron Brett Cameron's surprise call-up to the All Blacks in 2018 was just the start of his rugby odyssey. Tom Vinicombe The All Blacks have evolved ahead of the Bledisloe Cup Analysis: There are already signs that the All Blacks are changing the way they play the game in 2021. Ben Wylie

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Update: Latest on stab victim Toutai Kefu

Search