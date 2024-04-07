Henry Arundell's Racing 92 fall to Toulouse in Champions Cup

Toulouse set up a quarter-final clash against Exeter in the Investec Champions Cup thanks to a 31-7 demolition of French rivals Racing 92.

ADVERTISEMENT

First-half scores from Peato Mauvaka and Matthis Lebel put the hosts 10-0 ahead at the break in the last-16 tie at Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Paul Costes and Pita Ahki crossed to give Toulouse complete control before Racing finally got on the scoresheet six minutes from time through Eddy Ben Arous’ consolation try, which was converted by Tristan Tedder.

The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now The Toughest Sport on Earth – Big Jim Show | RPTV Former Wales skipper Sam Warburton joins Jim Hamilton to discuss whether rugby is in fact the toughest sport on Earth, and how it should be documented. Watch the full Big Jim Show on RugbyPass.tv Watch now

Alexandre Roumat touched down at the death to complete the rout, with Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn landing his final three conversion attempts after missing the first two and a penalty.