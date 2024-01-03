Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
27 - 21
FT
22 - 9
FT
21 - 22
FT
13 - 12
FT
Friday
14:45
Friday
14:45
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Exeter break silence on Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's international future

2

The Ulster verdict on exploiting the Jacques Nienaber defence

3

Fiji captain Nayacalevu in search for new club from next season

4

How England could look at the 2027 World Cup

5

Thomas Ramos gives his take on Cheslin Kolbe World Cup charge down

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mike Blair: 'I took a lot on my shoulders at Edinburgh but I don't regret it'

The former Edinburgh coach on why he had to step down, and his new life in Japan.

TOP 14 News

Finn Russell backing Scotland duo to flourish in France

Ex-Wallaby bad boy Tolu Latu officially switches Top 14 clubs

French leave will broaden Arundell's horizons

Cheslin Kolbe transfer sparks sanctions for Top 14 heavyweights

More TOP 14 More News

Trending Video

World Schools Festival 2023 | Final Highlights

Westlake Boys vs St Michaels World Schools Festival 2023 Final Highlights

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu in search for new club from next season - report
T
Tee 49 minutes ago

Wonder why that is

Go to comments More News
Eben Etzebeth prepares for brutal meeting with Springbok teammates
B
Brakkenjan 1 hours ago

Hi everyone, looking forward to posting on here! Just joined! Very exited to partake, was with Rugby365 in SA, but you don’t really have that much freedom of speech on that forum. They police grown ups like kids, even if you use #@$&+ to fill in for the naughty words. So I decided to f#$& off. This site looks like my cup of tea, fok ja!!!

Go to comments More News
TOP 14

Toulon statement: The €70,000 Cheslin Kolbe salary cap fine

By Liam Heagney
Cheslin Kolbe during his Toulon days (Photo by Gaizka Iroz/AFP via Getty Images)

Toulon have responded to the findings of the recent salary cap investigation into their 2021/22 signing of Cheslin Kolbe from Toulouse. The double Springboks Rugby World Cup winner moved on to play his club rugby for the 2023/24 season in Japan after winning the European Challenge Cup with the French side last May in Dublin.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, his departure was followed by the Ligue Nationale de Rugby salary cap disciplinary committee being asked last September to study possible breaches regarding the South African’s previous transfer from Toulouse to Toulon.

It was December 26 when the LNR released the findings of its investigation, handing Toulouse a suspended €50,000 fine for “failure to comply with the general obligation of transparency and cooperation”. Toulon were fined €70,000 for the same reason and both clubs were given seven days to appeal.

Video Spacer

Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference and at it spoke about how big a role family played in his decision to leave Test rugby. He also spoke about evolution and how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster.

Video Spacer
Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference and at it spoke about how big a role family played in his decision to leave Test rugby. He also spoke about evolution and how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster.

Toulouse quickly indicated they would not be appealing the suspended fine and Toulon have now decided to pay their fine after pondering what their next move should be. A club website statement explained: “The Toulon Rugby Club have taken note of the decision rendered by the specialised section of the disciplinary and regulations committee of the LNR.

“This commission had to judge whether RCT was guilty of exceeding the salary cap ceiling in the 20212022 season as calculated by the salary cap manager for the transfer of Cheslin Kolbe and other points.

“The method of calculating the salary cap was strongly contested by the RCT, both during two mediation sessions organised by the league and before the specialised commission.

“The latter accepted the club’s arguments and rejected those of the salary cap manager and the league, which were essentially based on an interpretation of the rules. The RCT is therefore not to be blamed for exceeding the salary cap.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The RCT has been restored to its rights and welcomes this decision. However, the special commission decided to sanction the RCT with a fine of €70,000 for ‘failure to comply with the obligation of transparency and cooperation’ with the salary cap manager.

“The RCT have always cooperated with the latter and the LNR and denies any lack of transparency. However, for the sake of appeasement, the RCT waives its right to appeal to the FFR appeal committee and will pay the fine.”

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Is young prince Marcus Smith ready for the England throne? Is young prince Marcus Smith ready for the England throne?
Search