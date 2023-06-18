Three All Blacks and a Wallaby named in Samoa squad

Samoa’s Rugby World Cup training squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2023 has been announced by head coach Seilala Mapusua.

The squad features some notable additions, taking advantage of the change in eligibility laws that now allow players to switch international allegiances under certain conditions.

This change has paved the way for the inclusion of former Wallaby fly-half Christian Leali’ifano and ex-All Blacks Charlie Faumuina, Steven Luatua and Lima Sopoaga.

Coach Mapusua has selected a mix of experienced players and promising talents for the squad. Among the notable inclusions are nine uncapped players, highlighting Samoa’s commitment to developing new talent.

The uncapped players will have the opportunity to prove themselves and potentially make their mark on the international stage.

In the forward pack, players such as Michael Ala’alatoa, Jack Lam, and Chris Vui bring experience and leadership to the team. They will be joined by newcomers including Miracle Fai’ilagi, Samuel Slade, and Alamanda Motuga, who will be eager to make an impression.

Tim Nanai-Williams, who has previously represented Samoa, brings his expertise to the squad, along with Nigel Ah Wong and Melani Matavao. The uncapped backs like Tumua Manu and Martini Talapusi will have an opportunity to prove their worth.

Forwards: Michael Ala’alatoa, Brian Alainu’uese, Paul Alo-Emile, Michael Curry, So’otala Fa’aso’o, Miracle Fai’ilagi, Charlie Faumuina, Jack Lam, Seilala Lam, Titi Lamositele, Jordan Lay, Fritz Lee, Genesis Mamea-Lemalu, Steven Luatua, Sama Malolo, Theo McFarland, Alamanda Motuga, Ray Niuia, Taleni Seu, Samuel Slade, Jordan Taufua, Luteru Tolai, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Tietie Tuimauga, Chris Vui

Backs: Nigel Ah Wong, Ereatara Enari, Neria Fomai, Stacey Ili, Christian Leali’ifano, D’angelo Leuila, Tumua Manu, Melani Matavao, Tim Nanai-Williams, Duncan Paia’aua, UJ Seuteni, Lima Sopoaga, Martini Talapusi, Jonathan Taumateine, Danny Toala