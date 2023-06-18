Three All Blacks and a Wallaby named in Samoa squad
Samoa’s Rugby World Cup training squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2023 has been announced by head coach Seilala Mapusua.
The squad features some notable additions, taking advantage of the change in eligibility laws that now allow players to switch international allegiances under certain conditions.
This change has paved the way for the inclusion of former Wallaby fly-half Christian Leali’ifano and ex-All Blacks Charlie Faumuina, Steven Luatua and Lima Sopoaga.
Coach Mapusua has selected a mix of experienced players and promising talents for the squad. Among the notable inclusions are nine uncapped players, highlighting Samoa’s commitment to developing new talent.
The uncapped players will have the opportunity to prove themselves and potentially make their mark on the international stage.
In the forward pack, players such as Michael Ala’alatoa, Jack Lam, and Chris Vui bring experience and leadership to the team. They will be joined by newcomers including Miracle Fai’ilagi, Samuel Slade, and Alamanda Motuga, who will be eager to make an impression.
Tim Nanai-Williams, who has previously represented Samoa, brings his expertise to the squad, along with Nigel Ah Wong and Melani Matavao. The uncapped backs like Tumua Manu and Martini Talapusi will have an opportunity to prove their worth.
Forwards: Michael Ala’alatoa, Brian Alainu’uese, Paul Alo-Emile, Michael Curry, So’otala Fa’aso’o, Miracle Fai’ilagi, Charlie Faumuina, Jack Lam, Seilala Lam, Titi Lamositele, Jordan Lay, Fritz Lee, Genesis Mamea-Lemalu, Steven Luatua, Sama Malolo, Theo McFarland, Alamanda Motuga, Ray Niuia, Taleni Seu, Samuel Slade, Jordan Taufua, Luteru Tolai, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Tietie Tuimauga, Chris Vui
Backs: Nigel Ah Wong, Ereatara Enari, Neria Fomai, Stacey Ili, Christian Leali’ifano, D’angelo Leuila, Tumua Manu, Melani Matavao, Tim Nanai-Williams, Duncan Paia’aua, UJ Seuteni, Lima Sopoaga, Martini Talapusi, Jonathan Taumateine, Danny Toala
Comments
Latest Comments
What is it with European rugby writers dream-world fascinations with the absolutely facile notion of ‘homegrown’ Pacific Island talent being lured away by deep pocket nations….. All the ex AB’s playing for Tonga and Samoa were either born in NZ or arrived as kids with their parents seeking work or ‘fresh’ and raw undeveloped teens. Their rugby ‘growth’ most certainly was seeded, watered and flourished inside NZ - not in the villages of the undeveloped 3rd world.Go to comments
Not happy to see Beauden selected. Yeah take him as our 3rd choice 10 for the WC but for the championship we needed to see 'form' rewarded particularly what a return to a specialist at 15 (Jordan backed up by Stevenson) could have presented, running off the shoulders of a Reiko or Jordie. Everyone playing in their 'preferred' positions. Beauden is just simply not a test 15 never reading when/how to run off Reiko, and over and above this has been out of form for 18 months now so some time playing Bunnings behind an AB stacked Auckland forward pack to get his confidence back before the WC should have been the message sent to him. Nothing wrong with Stevensons defence too btw Foster! I too was one who questioned that so always look at him defensively now. This is just an excuse to push Beaudens case to use the championship to find form. Ridiculous.Go to comments