The ‘match-fixing’ question put to Springboks boss Jacques Nienaber

Springboks boss Jacques Nienaber was left bemused by a post-match question on Sunday night in Marseille about the potential for Ireland and Scotland to somehow come to an agreement and play out a result next Saturday in Paris that would see the two Celtic nations qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals at the expense of the 2019 champions.

South Africa currently top Pool B following their win over Tonga at Stade Velodrome. They have 15 points, with unbeaten Ireland in second on 14 points and Scotland in third on 10 points.

A bonus point win for the Scots next weekend that also sees the Irish collect a losing bonus point would see all three teams finish on 15 points, resulting in the pool standings being decided on points difference.

Currently, the Springboks are on +117, Ireland on +122 and Scotland +97 – and Springboks boss Nienaber was horrified by the idea that a result to eliminate South Africa purposely could be concocted.

If Scotland finish top on points difference with all teams on 15 points, second place would then be decided on the head-to-head Ireland versus South Africa pool result, a match that the Irish won and this would eliminate South Africa.

Finishing up his post-game media briefing after the Springboks’ 49-18 win over Tonga, Nienaber was asked by a French journalist about the mathematics surrounding next weekend’s pool finale at Stade de France.

“If I understand you correct, so you say they can maybe chat between each other and decide…” he said initially, confused after listening to a translation of the question. The query was put to him a second time and this was his response:

“Could I believe in a scenario that they will decide, ‘Okay, we want to get this amount of points and then get South Africa out of the way?’

“That would probably be match-fixing I would say. I hope not. Rugby’s clean. We wear those T-shirts. Hopefully not because that would be extremely disappointing, don’t you think?”