Stade Francais' Fijian wing resorts to desperate act to stop Cheslin Kolbe

Toulon’s star wing Cheslin Kolbe was robbed during his side’s Top 14 clash with Stade Francais as the Springboks star got back to some of his best playmaking form.

The South African star came up with three big plays in Toulou’s comprehensive 37-9 thrashing of the Parisian rivals but it was a piece of illegal play by Fijian winger Peniasi Dakuwaqu that took away a brace for Kolbe.

In the 71st minute Toulon’s fullback Thomas Salles threaded a long grubber kick in behind Stade’s line giving Kolbe the chance to use his pace to outrun the opposition to the ball.

Toulon’s wing looked certain to score with a clear lead in the chase before winger Dakuwaqu flew in from behind and smacked the ball dead as Kolbe slowed down to dive on the ball over the line.

The Springbok and his Toulon teammates immediately threw their arms up in protest to the officials to alert them as to what had happened.

Dakuwaqu’s illegal batting of the ball was reviewed by the TMO leaving no option but to award a penalty try and issue a yellow card for the desperate act.

Toulon extended their lead to 30-9 with the penalty try but unfortunately for Kolbe he was robbed of a try which would have been his second of the match.

Earlier in the first half he broke the game open showing off some football skills as he pounced on a loose pass by Stade Francais.

A wild long cutout pass floated into the path of a predatory Kolbe, who kicked the ball ahead on the volley into the vacant backfield.

The one-touch kick was perfectly weighted, slowing up in the in-goal where the No 14 just had to flop on the ball to bag his try.

The Springbok completed his night with the last touch to set up a try for his lock Cornell du Preez, finishing with one try and a try assist in the 37-9 win.

Kolbe’s time at Toulon has been marred with injuries but this season he has featured 11 times over the 20 rounds of action so far.

After six outings in the first 15 weeks, he has found some consistency on the right wing.

The club sits 7th on the Top 14 table fighting for play-off contention, two points adrift from Bayonne but proved they can match it with the best after defeating Stade Francais by a heavy score.

The Paris-based club sits 3rd on the ladder.

Watch the illegal play that robbed Kolbe of a double.