Smart mouthguard protocols updated by World Rugby after teething problems
World Rugby has temporarily updated its protocols regarding smart mouthguards after encountering teething problems with the new technology aimed at detecting concussion in players.
There have been issues with the time lag between incidents taking place and an alert signal reaching the pitchside doctors.
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend also expressed concerns that two of his key players had to go off for head injury assessments triggered by the mouthguards in recent Guinness Six Nations matches, only to be deemed fit enough to return to the fray.
Under the new protocols, which take effect as of this weekend, doctors will be able to check players on the field to establish whether they need to go off for an immediate HIA.
If they do not, the player will instead undergo their HIA at half-time or full-time depending on when the alert happens.
Comments on RugbyPass
*Gonzalo Quesada doing it well*4 Go to comments
what about Italy, is it *Gonzalo Quesada?*63 Go to comments
gioco fantastico, ben giocato complimenti, divertiti.4 Go to comments
go Italy go Bravo, magnificent. almost beat England, Draw against France now a win V a very good Scotland team. wales with fatland gonna get the wooden spoon.4 Go to comments
Italy as always is a underestimeted team, but this squad has some of the best 6N players. So I believe even the most expert lads or columnists here do not look deeply into italian nor scottish performances. I wrote in my past post an italian victory by 2 points not becase I’m italian but because I look inside teams performances and stats data. This is the youngest, lightest 6N team, 23 caps on average per player. One last thing: even today, if you read comments, Scotland had a bad day, and they lost the game, blaming Townsend. Absolutely not. I think Italy made a better game plan with good players and a superb coaching staff.2 Go to comments
get up the REDS. Nic you are onto something here. what a game v chiefs. The REDS really worked hard, I was impressed. work ethic has really improved.63 Go to comments
Gutted. But goddamn how good is McReight??! My favourite player to watch at the moment.3 Go to comments
The little six nations with its little league “ champion “ Ireland . No sorry. England 23-22 🙈48 Go to comments
nic, fatland agrees with me I must be wrong, because I am sick of him. but it is the 9, 10 dilemma for France (and maybe unforgiving coach). their 8 is excellent. rugbypass . com / news / warren-gatland-antoine-duponts-six-nations-absence-a-massive-loss-for-france/54 Go to comments
Scotland were shite before Townsend took over. He's turned them into a team who on their day can threaten the best teams in the world. Yes this was a poor loss, they threw the game away but to question Townsend’s credentials to lead this team forward is pathetic. Scotland are a much better side for having Gregor Townsend.2 Go to comments
Yeah he’ll get 1-2 seasons, Argentina will realise he sux, then he gets fired.2 Go to comments
This is why we love rugby. In front of a sold out crowd at home Wow massive Italy up to no 9 in the world4 Go to comments
This why we love rugby. Plus it give Bokke big breathing space at no 1 ranking. 1 South Africa 94.54 2 Ireland 90.69 (-1.42) with a big win Ireland could have gone to 92.9832 Go to comments
Give credit where it’s due. England were magnificent. So much for Ireland being unbeatable and the best team in the world.3 Go to comments
Must be depressing winning everything except the ones that actually count.32 Go to comments
Congratulations totally worth it. But make him full professor1 Go to comments
what you say now, humble pie9 Go to comments
possibly, but give credit where it is due, REDs played well and have a new outlook, new coach etc. Also how good was Italy and England.3 Go to comments
Well done England and welldone Ireland what a cracking game of rugby .2 Go to comments
Well done The Reds,what an interesting start to Super Rugby 2024.Here are some observations.The Reds & The Highlanders are for me the 2 most improved sides from last year.The decline of The Crusaders is not unexpected when one looks with an analytical eye.1 No team can be competitive without an effective 9 - 10 combination.The Crusaders are already down to their 4th choice 10,they have a number of injuries & have 3 useful players Jordon,Blackadder & Williams( just some of those unavailable) to return.The Crusaders will continue to struggle.The most disappointing aspect of this weekends game was the sparse crowd at The Moana v Rebels game.2 Go to comments