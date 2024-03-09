Select Edition

Smart mouthguard protocols updated by World Rugby after teething problems

By PA
Press Association

World Rugby has temporarily updated its protocols regarding smart mouthguards after encountering teething problems with the new technology aimed at detecting concussion in players.

There have been issues with the time lag between incidents taking place and an alert signal reaching the pitchside doctors.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend also expressed concerns that two of his key players had to go off for head injury assessments triggered by the mouthguards in recent Guinness Six Nations matches, only to be deemed fit enough to return to the fray.

Under the new protocols, which take effect as of this weekend, doctors will be able to check players on the field to establish whether they need to go off for an immediate HIA.

If they do not, the player will instead undergo their HIA at half-time or full-time depending on when the alert happens.

Fissler Confidential: Elton Jantjies back in play, Pat Lam exit

The Lions could move to sign Elton Jantjies for a third time after WADA suspended the accreditation of the South African Doping Control Laboratory in Bloemfontein.

