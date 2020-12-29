Glasgow second row Scott Cummings has given the Danny Wilson regime a vote of confidence by signing an unspecified length, multi-year contract with the Warriors who have struggled for results since the ex-Cardiff coach took over from Dave Rennie. 

The 24-year-old has been involved in 17 consecutive Test matches with Scotland across the World Cup, 2020 Guinness Six Nations and the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup and his contract renewal at Glasgow comes ahead of next weekend’s PRO14 return-to-action derby against Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

Cummings told glasgowwarriors.org: “Staying at Glasgow was quite an easy decision for me. Getting to play for the club that I grew up supporting is an amazing feeling. We have got a great, hard-working group of guys that want to push on.

“I have really enjoyed the past six years at the club. There is nothing better than running out at Scotstoun when the stadium is packed and I can’t wait until it’s safe to welcome fans back to match nights at Scotstoun.

“I still feel like this team has the ability to push on and compete with the best teams in Europe. I just want to continue enjoying my rugby with Glasgow and represent this club and this city as best I can.”

Glasgow boss Wilson added: “Scott is a good athlete and someone with a fantastic rugby brain. Having worked with him when I was with Scotland, I knew how talented an individual he is. From my experience at Scotland and Glasgow, I’ve been increasingly impressed with the absolute hunger and desire Scott has to push himself to be the best rugby player he can be.

“I’m excited about the potential that Scott has and we are delighted that he has chosen to extend his contract with us. He is a proud Glaswegian and is someone that will do whatever it takes to help this club succeed.”

