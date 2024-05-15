Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
31 - 27
FT
32 - 29
FT
21 - 29
FT
48 - 10
FT
40 - 34
FT
90 - 0
FT
20 - 31
FT
20 - 41
FT
24 - 25
FT
34 - 13
FT
47 - 12
FT
58 - 26
FT
61 - 14
FT
26 - 61
FT
Friday
03:05
Friday
05:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
14:35
Friday
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
05:35
Saturday
08:00
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
10:05
Saturday
12:05
Saturday
12:15
Saturday
14:35
International

Scotland scrum-half Scott Steele forced to retire aged 30

By Josh Raisey
Scott Steele (front left) with Hamish Watson (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Former Scotland and Edinburgh scrum-half Scott Steele has announced his retirement from rugby at the age of 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

The four-cap Scotland international has decided to hang up his boots after having his third hip operation.

Steele joined Edinburgh at the beginning of the season from Harlequins, but has failed to play a minute of rugby due to his latest hip issue.

Video Spacer

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV

Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

Video Spacer

Chasing the Sun on RugbyPass TV | RPTV

Chasing the Sun, the extraordinary documentary that traces the Springboks’ road to victory at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, is coming to RugbyPass TV.

Watch now

The scrum-half had represented Leicester Tigers and London Irish prior to his move to Harlequins. During his time at the Stoop he earned his first Scotland cap against Wales in October 2020.

He went on to earn three more caps, including an appearance off the bench in Scotland’s first win against England at Twickenham in 38 years in 2021.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Edinburgh
14:35
17 May 24
Munster
All Stats and Data

A statement released by Steele reads: “After three years of battling with injuries and whilst currently recovering from my third hip operation, I’ve decided to retire from professional rugby at the end of this season.

“My career has way exceeded any expectations I first had when it all started at my local rugby club Dumfries Saints. To go on and represent such prestigious clubs as Leicester Tigers, London Irish, Harlequins and to get capped for Scotland four times is something I’m extremely proud of.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you to my family and close friends for their support which gave me the belief to chase my dream job and stick at it for 13 long years. Thank you to all the coaches and support staff at all the teams I’ve been involved with. Thanks to the various medical teams for looking after me and for getting me back onto the picth.

“To the loyal fans of the teams I’ve represented, I cannot thank you enough. Huge thank you to everyone at Edinburgh Rugby who have been great during my extremely frustrating season with them.

“Finally, thanks to all my teammates over the years. You are the reason I gave my absolute all every time I took the field and you are the reason why I’ve enjoyed the last 13 years so much.”

Related

Duhan van der Merwe lays bare his British & Irish Lions ambitions

Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe insists he doesn’t need a summer off and would love to go on their forthcoming tour of North and South America as head coach Gregor Townsend weighs up which of his senior players to leave behind.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

2

Clip of Louis Rees-Zammit beating defenders in NFL rookie camp sets tongues wagging

3

'I will not give names' - O'Gara's withering 18-word take on France star's howler

4

'Shameful' - Anger as coach accused of damaging Gloucester badge

5

Dan Biggar's future at Toulon addressed by club president

6

Gloucester CEO's mixed response to calls for George Skivington sacking

7

Fissler Confidential: Ulster keen on NZ 10 as Shark departs English shores

8

Sale explain 'getting rinsed' reason why Tom Curry won't face Saracens

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'How difficult must it be to be a Glaws fan and keep frustrations in check?'

The shellacking dished out by Northampton has been defended by head coach George Skivington after his high-stakes selection gamble

FEATURE

Why iron-willed Owen Farrell is still one of the world's best

The Saracen may soon be lost to England duty, but remains a bristling string-puller at the highest level.

FEATURE

Ernst van Rhyn: 'I was a late bloomer in rugby, flying planes is my passion'

The Sale Sharks juggernaut is making a big impression on the pitch and in the skies.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JPM 59 minutes ago
EPCR name referees for Leinster-Toulouse, Sharks-Gloucester finals

Self proclaimed expert/pundit Andy Goode and his very personal views on referees…Why recalling them in such an article as if he were an undisputed authority on the subject ? Only because fellow writer ?

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Ernst van Rhyn: 'I was a late bloomer in rugby, flying planes is my passion'

Late growth spurts are a common problem over here. I’m well over 30, and I just started having a growth spurt too. Could be a world class prop soon.

1 Go to comments
f
finn 3 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'How difficult must it be to be a Glaws fan and keep frustrations in check?'

as much as the challenge cup is a bit of a nothing competition, winning it would still mean something. last year it was won by toulon, who are now something like 4th in the top 14? The year before it was won by Lyon a season before they finished 3rd in the league. The year before that the final was contested by Montpellier and Leicester - 12 months before they both became domestic champions. That should give Gloucester fans some hope.

1 Go to comments
f
finn 3 hours ago
Why iron-willed Owen Farrell is still one of the world's best

great article - although I can’t help wonder whether the more relevant debate over coming years will be between Ford and Fin Smith!

1 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 3 hours ago
'All I can say…’: Scott Robertson remains coy about new All Blacks captain

Making Scott Barrett captain might be a masterstroke….will calm him down & stop brain fades and also take pressure off Ardie, so he can just play his natural monster game. Lets see how that all pans out🧐

8 Go to comments
f
finn 3 hours ago
Duhan van der Merwe lays bare his British & Irish Lions ambitions

I’m surprised Scotland are planning to rest key players this summer - I don’t think any other tier 1 nation will be doing the same?

2 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Flood of back three talent highlights Australia’s folly in pursuing league stars

Great analysis Brett and what a shame that RA haven't spent more on the tight five instead. BTW I see the latest 8-9 Combo has dropped, looking forward to that. It's incredible the amount of damage that Hamish and Eddie's egos did in such a short space of time. From memory Eddie drove the initial drive to poach league stars way back in the 00s, with community rugby paying the price in reduced funding. Australia went from 15% of its income being spent on community rugby in 2002 to 2.4% in 2015, sheer madness and look where they are now. Hamish reminds me of Scrappy Doo. Always mouthing off, spoiling for a fight with bigger dogs who'd eat him alive. Sadly RA didn't have a Scooby Doo to bail him out.

12 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 5 hours ago
David Flatman: 'I love watching bone-shuddering tackles, monster ball carries and crushingly intense scrummaging'

*_“I love watching bone-shuddering tackles, brutal clear-outs, monster ball carries, and crushingly intense scrummaging. I love it. These things make my heart rate spike. These aren’t the only things I love about rugby, but I feel no need to pretend I don’t love them, or to apologise for loving them just in case someone thinks I shouldn’t.”_* beautifully put Flats🔥

3 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 5 hours ago
Ireland have at last reacted to the Eben Etzebeth 'arrogance' claim

“Hidden comments” all over the place😂 Turlough’s been a busy little boy ey🤭

82 Go to comments
L
Lou Cifer 5 hours ago
Ex-All Black tables conspiracy theory over Sam Cane's retirement

it’ll all be released in an autobiography a few years from now….. “Razor shafted me” blah blah blah. thinking of making Scott Barrett captain might be a good move. Could calm down his brain fades & make him an even better player for them

3 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 6 hours ago
Sale explain 'getting rinsed' reason why Tom Curry won't face Saracens

Sadly he played far too many games too young. England and France really do need to look after their younger players better.

1 Go to comments
S
Steve 7 hours ago
Makazole Mapimpi: 'My life is somewhere I never thought it would be.'

Having finally been able to watch the first Chasing the Sun (thanks RugbyPass!) - because I refuse to pay DSTV's extortionate monthly fee in SA - after four years, it was amazing to see Mapimpi's story as well as seeing my personal hero, Rassie, breaking down when telling it. There _is_ hope for the country, but only once we've got rid of the crooked and incompetent ANC (and others) who have set out to destroy it. Viva Rassie, viva Kolisi viva rugby!

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 9 hours ago
Ex-All Black tables conspiracy theory over Sam Cane's retirement

Whether true or not, all the best to you Sam Cane. A warrior of a player and a loyal servant to the ABs! Go get you some yen and have some fun.

3 Go to comments
J
Jon 12 hours ago
The no scrum from free-kick uproar is overblown - Andy Goode

The game was changing too much with teams trying to role the dice drawing fouls. Would be better if scrums and the adjudicating problems were resolved but this is a good immediate fix.

42 Go to comments
A
Ardy 13 hours ago
Geoff Parling: 'Australian players are realising they can live with these Kiwis'

Like many here I am encouraged by this post. Our forwards are where the real rewards and improvements must come from. With a 50/50 pack against any opposition, our backs could ensure more than 50% of the games will be won. We need Valetini at 6 and Cale at 8 to make the most or a good tight 5, McWright will add to the effectiveness of the pack BUT must get a very good tight 5 out there first.

119 Go to comments
J
Jon 13 hours ago
Flood of back three talent highlights Australia’s folly in pursuing league stars

The key point I think that is missing is that if Joseph wants to guarantee a Lions spot, he really has to play wing in his first year. He is easily going to nail down whatever he wants to do, but with just half a season, how much of a factor he proves to be in the Lions series could be dictated by this initial choice of playing position.

12 Go to comments
f
finn 14 hours ago
What George Skivngton discovered 'watching that game back four times'

the game was 2 weeks before the challenge cup final. I really don’t believe they needed to rest that many players.

1 Go to comments
f
finn 14 hours ago
The Mark McCall prediction about the departing Vunipola brothers

I really feel like neither of the Vunipolas is given the respect they deserve. I would have liked to see both of them get a few more caps than they have gotten in the past couple of years, but unfortunately the fact that they both peaked young has meant that for a number of years they have been perceived as disappointments. When they are both retired, in the cold light of day they will be recognised as two of the best players of their generation of any nation.

4 Go to comments
f
finn 15 hours ago
The Mark McCall prediction about the departing Vunipola brothers

this generation of saracens players could produce some really incredible coaches. When Farrell retires he could walk into any premiership team as a defence, attack, or kicking coach. Itoje could make it as a defence or a lineout coach, and Jamie George as a lineout or scrum coach. The problem the Vunipolas are going to have is that its not clear what their coaching speciality would be. Neither are great in the set piece, and while they were good in attack and defence, they were never tactical masterminds. Perhaps contact skills would be their ideal brief? Mako perhaps could work in strength & conditioning, but Billy has a bit of a reputation for not taking that side of the game seriously.

4 Go to comments
F
Flatcoat 15 hours ago
Emerging Blues star credits Scotland stint for growing through youthful impatience

A very good player.We are finally getting some balance in our team. Plummer..Heem ..Lam a solid..experienced combo who take the sensible options consistently. Clarke was a grt impact of the bench option until Lam moved to 13 to replace an injured Reiko. Cotter is doing a grt job building his team. .

1 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Bobby Skinstad names his hardest man in rugby and it's not Bakkies Bobby Skinstad names his hardest man in rugby and it's not Bakkies
Search