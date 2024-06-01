Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
40 - 19
FT
41 - 14
FT
31 - 17
FT
19 - 24
FT
29 - 24
FT
31 - 6
FT
32 - 15
FT
14 - 26
FT
31 - 23
FT
29 - 24
FT
29 - 33
FT
24 - 33
FT
United Rugby Championship

Disappointing season ends on a high for Scarlets against Dragons

By PA
Scarlets' Sam Costelow (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

Scarlets ended a disappointing season in style with a convincing 32-15 bonus-point victory over fellow-struggles Dragons at the Cardiff City Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was Scarlets’ fifth victory of the season with wing Tomi Lewis scoring two tries. Kemsley Mathias and Dan Davis also crossed and Sam Costelow kicked two penalties and two conversions. Ioan Lloyd added a conversion.

Sio Tomkinson scored two tries and Will Reed kicked a penalty and a conversion as Dragons ended with only three league wins and just one point off the bottom spot.

After an error-ridden opening, Dragons took the lead with a penalty from Reed after Scarlets lock Sam Lousi was penalised for a no-arms tackle.

Costelow soon replied with one for Scarlets but the two penalty successes were the only scores of a very poor first quarter in which neither side remotely threatened the try-line.

Costelow then had a chance to put his side in front but fired wide with his 40-metre penalty attempt. However, it was the outside-half who made the first break of the game but Lewis was unable to take the pass as the try-line beckoned.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
5.2
5
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
1.3
9
Entries

Dragons struggled in the scrums to concede two penalties in that area and they were made to pay when Mathias finished off a line-our drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Costelow converted before Scarlets suffered a blow when their promising centre Eddie James was yellow-carded for a high challenge on Aneurin Owen, who departed after a failed HIA.

Costelow also left the field for an HIA but it was his side that extended the lead with an excellent try. From a scrum inside his half, Gareth Davies burst away to put the visitors’ defence on the back foot and when the ball was recycled Lewis ran strongly down the right flank to send Davis over.

Lloyd converted and Scarlets held a 17-3 interval lead. James and Costelow both returned for the second half and in time to see his side deal a hammer blow to Dragons’ chances.

Rio Dyer ran straight across the field and when tackled threw out a reckless pass which Lewis had no problem in intercepting to race away and score.

ADVERTISEMENT

At last, Dragons fired a shot when replacement Tomlinson finished off a decent round of passing and it was the precursor for them to have their best spell of the match.

Tomlinson rewarded a period of pressure to score his second but Costelow sealed victory with his second penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

What Owen Farrell said after Northampton ended his Saracens career

2

Sale statement: The post-game Jonny Hill altercation with a Bath fan

3

Ruan Ackermann to quit Gloucester despite signing contract extension

4

Munster flanker Daniel Okeke becomes the latest Coventry signing

5

The 'no easy feat' tribute Bath have paid to Finn Russell

6

Eight of the best free agents on the rugby market

7

Bath player ratings vs Sale | 2023/24 Premiership semi-final

8

Eddie Jones targets Rugby World Cup 2027 semi-finals

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Eight of the best free agents on the rugby market

With the domestic season coming to an end there is a plethora of exciting rugby talent up for grabs, desperate for a new opportunity

FEATURE

All Blacks pursue offshore stars to bolster experience deficit

Scott Robertson hopes to lure the likes of Richie Mo'unga and Shannon Frizell home to cope with a demanding schedule.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'One thing is for sure – Saracens will not go gently into the night.'

It's one last dance for some Saracens legends and Northampton will be wary of the dangerous but ailing North Londoner's

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Perthstayer 55 minutes ago
Dupont’s France and Levi’s Australia triumph in SVNS Series Grand Final

Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.

1 Go to comments
J
Jon 2 hours ago
Crusaders hire external firm to undertake autopsy of disastrous season

These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?

10 Go to comments
m
monty 3 hours ago
All Blacks pursue offshore stars to bolster experience deficit

Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.

27 Go to comments
m
monty 4 hours ago
Crusaders hire external firm to undertake autopsy of disastrous season

If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.

10 Go to comments
m
monty 4 hours ago
'I won't say publicly what I think of him because he's a very confident young man'

Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.

5 Go to comments
J
Jen 8 hours ago
Crusaders hire external firm to undertake autopsy of disastrous season

Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.

10 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 8 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific takeaways: Josh Ioane honorary MVP, Chiefs at most risk

Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.

6 Go to comments
B
Bryan 12 hours ago
Munster flanker Daniel Okeke becomes the latest Coventry signing

Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.

1 Go to comments
M
Michele 15 hours ago
Jonny Hill and three other Bath vs Sale talking points

Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.

1 Go to comments
E
Egg 16 hours ago
Crusaders hire external firm to undertake autopsy of disastrous season

No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.

10 Go to comments
C
Colin 16 hours ago
Bath player ratings vs Sale | 2023/24 Premiership semi-final

Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary

1 Go to comments
T
Troy 17 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific takeaways: Josh Ioane honorary MVP, Chiefs at most risk

His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.

6 Go to comments
W
WayneBaenesIsAMutt 17 hours ago
'Very misleading': Wayne Barnes responds to All Blacks' 'complaints' over RWC final refereeing

Wayne barnes should join the Queen

271 Go to comments
W
WayneBaenesIsAMutt 18 hours ago
Wayne Barnes weighs in on resignation of ex-colleague Tom Foley after online abuse

Hope both you dirty mutts get cancer and die

41 Go to comments
W
WayneBaenesIsAMutt 18 hours ago
Ref Ben O’Keeffe responds to Antoine Dupont’s post-match comments

Oqueef was on the saffa pay roll , needs his head stomped

180 Go to comments
A
Andrew 20 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific takeaways: Josh Ioane honorary MVP, Chiefs at most risk

Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.

6 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 20 hours ago
Crusaders hire external firm to undertake autopsy of disastrous season

With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.

10 Go to comments
B
Brian 21 hours ago
Fifteens and SVNS: Canada stun New Zealand with another ‘special’ upset

I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.

1 Go to comments
B
Brian 21 hours ago
'I think I’ve gained their trust': Saracens starlet Amelia MacDougall on breakout season

She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.

1 Go to comments
D
David 22 hours ago
Super Rugby Pacific takeaways: Josh Ioane honorary MVP, Chiefs at most risk

Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.

6 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Sale statement: The post-game Jonny Hill altercation with a Bath fan Sale statement: The post-game Jonny Hill altercation with a Bath fan
Search