Disappointing season ends on a high for Scarlets against Dragons
Scarlets ended a disappointing season in style with a convincing 32-15 bonus-point victory over fellow-struggles Dragons at the Cardiff City Stadium.
It was Scarlets’ fifth victory of the season with wing Tomi Lewis scoring two tries. Kemsley Mathias and Dan Davis also crossed and Sam Costelow kicked two penalties and two conversions. Ioan Lloyd added a conversion.
Sio Tomkinson scored two tries and Will Reed kicked a penalty and a conversion as Dragons ended with only three league wins and just one point off the bottom spot.
After an error-ridden opening, Dragons took the lead with a penalty from Reed after Scarlets lock Sam Lousi was penalised for a no-arms tackle.
Costelow soon replied with one for Scarlets but the two penalty successes were the only scores of a very poor first quarter in which neither side remotely threatened the try-line.
Costelow then had a chance to put his side in front but fired wide with his 40-metre penalty attempt. However, it was the outside-half who made the first break of the game but Lewis was unable to take the pass as the try-line beckoned.
Dragons struggled in the scrums to concede two penalties in that area and they were made to pay when Mathias finished off a line-our drive.
Costelow converted before Scarlets suffered a blow when their promising centre Eddie James was yellow-carded for a high challenge on Aneurin Owen, who departed after a failed HIA.
Costelow also left the field for an HIA but it was his side that extended the lead with an excellent try. From a scrum inside his half, Gareth Davies burst away to put the visitors’ defence on the back foot and when the ball was recycled Lewis ran strongly down the right flank to send Davis over.
Lloyd converted and Scarlets held a 17-3 interval lead. James and Costelow both returned for the second half and in time to see his side deal a hammer blow to Dragons’ chances.
Rio Dyer ran straight across the field and when tackled threw out a reckless pass which Lewis had no problem in intercepting to race away and score.
At last, Dragons fired a shot when replacement Tomlinson finished off a decent round of passing and it was the precursor for them to have their best spell of the match.
Tomlinson rewarded a period of pressure to score his second but Costelow sealed victory with his second penalty.
Sam Lousi's out-the-back-door creates Judgement Day carnage ?
Dan Davies first try in the #BKTURC ?#URC | #SCAvDRA pic.twitter.com/M9mmyY3BZN
Comments on RugbyPass
Dupont sees opportunities where there wasn’t one until he makes it so. Utter class.1 Go to comments
These are the guys that do the cohesion predictions? That will be a very interesting review and they have likely already told the Crusaders of their expections for them given such a young and inexperienced squad without all their injured and departed players. I wonder if any of that will get leaked out, perhaps only if the cohesion metric predicted such a season? Actually even that would like badly upon the backoffice, I suspect it likely we will never know what Gain Line Analytics made of this season now! Unless the PUs put its publication to vote?10 Go to comments
Currently across the super franchises the forwards choices for Robertson is in the luxury of the competitions depth for selection . However same can’t be said regarding selection of the backs, especially the inside backs. I believe that’s where his dilemma will be. If he can’t get mouanga for the start then he should forget him and move on.27 Go to comments
If they had another round up their sleeve then no doubt the sadas wouldv been top8. I say leave things alone and get into the next season I rekon the turn around will carry on.10 Go to comments
Similar to Arran Smith in his style of application.5 Go to comments
Save your money. Just learn from the bad stuff and play better next year. Lost loads of key players and had half the team out broken for most of the season.10 Go to comments
Josh Ioane has been great for opposition teams all season. The sooner the Chiefs unload him to MP the better.6 Go to comments
Munster have very good back row stocks nowadays, lots of guys with very high potential. Okeke is unlucky not to get a contract. If he came along 10 years ago, he almost certainly would have. Could be very good for Coventry.1 Go to comments
Great article! Love that you point out so much that is positive, and back it up with quotes and clips.1 Go to comments
No scapegoats. No knee-jerk reactions. Just excuses in an expensive report under file 13. I’ll give the saders some free consulting - no planning after Razor. Just let things fall flat to rebuild. Easy.10 Go to comments
Josh Bayliss was the early sub for Barbeary1 Go to comments
His deficiencies in defence must be major and beyond rebuilding because on attack he has a unique set of skills matched only by a combination of Mark Telea, Shaun Stevenson and Etene Nanai Seturo. His aerial and kicking game is next level and he displays a contempt for one on one situations. We've become obsessed with our no. 11 being a power weapon ignoring the better multi faceted option. Mark Telea is helping to change that mind set, Salesi Rayasi would advance that too.6 Go to comments
Chiefs miss a tight 5 of serious grunt. Missing Guzzlers.scrum power and the Blues have spent the last.few yrs nicking their props. Will have to start better than recent matches to stop the Reds.6 Go to comments
With the civil war going on over in NZR you have to wonder if these guys can afford to throw money around on consulting firms? Consultants just going to charge them thousands for the privilege of telling them that the brain drain is hurting them, they played like pork chops & maybe some insights gleaned from reading the various rugby blog posts with a couple of graphs thrown in to dicky the report up. My suggestion is they forego the consultants and get a subscription to watch the URC, English Premiership, Top14 and EPCR competitions so that they can learn a bit from all the players and coaches that have left already NZ.10 Go to comments
I am pleased about the progress of Canada and their recent success. What concerns me slightly is the the PWR league in England has become the breeding ground for other countries’ players with nearly half of Canada’s team playing there. Long term sustainability of good international teams depends on developing their own leagues and systems. They cannot rely upon England forever.1 Go to comments
She has a good sense of the perfect fly half but I agree with her mother about the disfiguring tattoos. I shall watch her progress with interest.1 Go to comments
Surprised Ireland haven’t already nabbed Rayasi. So much competition in the back three in all NZ Super teams that you need a coach who believes in you and will select you regularly.6 Go to comments