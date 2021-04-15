We are joined on RugbyPass Offload – Episode 25 by legendary Wallabies back Kurtley Beale to chat about his journey from schoolboy sensation in Sydney to playing for Racing 92 in Paris alongside Finn Russell and Simon Zebo. 

With Zebo and Ryan Wilson co-hosting with Christina Mahon, we review all the Champions Cup quarter-final action from last weekend, including the last-minute kick in Bordeaux that knocked Racing out of the competition. 

Beale also gives an Australian perspective on the upcoming Lions tour to South Africa and relives that infamous slip in the 2013 second Test against the Lions.

