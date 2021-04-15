6:16am, 15 April 2021

We are joined on RugbyPass Offload – Episode 25 by legendary Wallabies back Kurtley Beale to chat about his journey from schoolboy sensation in Sydney to playing for Racing 92 in Paris alongside Finn Russell and Simon Zebo.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Zebo and Ryan Wilson co-hosting with Christina Mahon, we review all the Champions Cup quarter-final action from last weekend, including the last-minute kick in Bordeaux that knocked Racing out of the competition.

Beale also gives an Australian perspective on the upcoming Lions tour to South Africa and relives that infamous slip in the 2013 second Test against the Lions.

RugbyPass Offload EP 25 with Kurtley Beale ? The brilliant @kurtley_beale joins the podcast this week with Christina, Ryan & Simon Zebo ? He talks through his days as a schoolboy rugby sensation, Racing 92 and his memories with Australia rugby ? ?? – https://t.co/OHk3kWQEgB pic.twitter.com/i4GpjUbIMk — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) April 14, 2021