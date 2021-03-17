RugbyPass Offload – Episode 21 welcomes English royalty as 2003 World Cup winner Neil Back joins co-hosts Dylan Hartley and Ryan Wilson to take a trip down memory lane.
Aside from reliving that great England day in Sydney 18 years ago, Back recalls touring with the Lions as well as some of his more controversial moments for Leicester versus Munster and for his country against Ireland.
RugbyPass Offload – Episode 21 presenter Christina Mahon also gets the gang to review the latest Six Nations action, rate Wales’ Grand Slam chances and discuss what minnows Italy must do to survive and prosper.
