4:08pm, 10 March 2021

RugbyPass Offload – Episode 20 features Scottish royalty as Finn Russell, aka White Chocolate, comes on to chat with his old mates Simon Zebo and Ryan Wilson.

The guys preview next Sunday’s Scotland versus Ireland Guinness Six Nations game with Finn and Zeebs putting a little forfeit on who might win.

Finn gives us the inside scoop on how things are going in the Scottish camp, his relationship with Gregor Townsend since their very public fall-out last year, who has impressed him the most now that he is back in the squad and his thoughts on England’s problematic campaign so far.

RugbyPass Offload also hears about Finn’s life at Racing, his aspirations for the upcoming Lions tour and what life is like for him in Paris.

