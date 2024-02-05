Returning duo set to reinforce Scotland for upcoming France clash
Rory Darge and Grant Gilchrist look set for Test match returns when Scotland continue their Guinness Six Nations campaign against France at Murrayfield.
Both players were sidelined for Scotland’s thrilling 27-26 victory over Wales in Cardiff, with flanker Darge nursing a knee injury and lock Gilchrist being suspended.
And their availability is timely, given that second-row forward Richie Gray could miss the rest of this season’s tournament due to a biceps problem, while Luke Crosbie suffered a shoulder injury as both players made early exits at the Principality Stadium.
“Grant will be available,” Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said.
“He trained all week, and it is good we have got a second-row back this week with Richie’s injury.
“Rory trained fully the last two days, so he will be good to go. It is timely that we’ve got two replacements there.”
Scotland were almost overwhelmed by a stunning Wales fightback that saw them score 26 unanswered points between the 48th and 68th minutes.
It left Townsend’s team hanging on by a point – they also had two players yellow-carded and conceded 14 successive penalties – before regaining their composure and closing out the game for a first win in Cardiff since 2002.
“We will look at each penalty, why we got on the wrong side of the referee,” he added.
“We have to show the players of being aware if a referee is penalising you, or if a team starts to get dominance, let’s not help them by giving more penalties away.
“The two yellow cards really cost us, just when the momentum swing went in their favour.
“There are going to be times when the opposition do gain momentum. We just can’t help them by going down to 14 men and giving penalties away.
“We had to contain Wales at the end, call a play and execute it. That was really good. But if we had lost, it would have been a big blow. No denying that.”
France will arrive in Edinburgh following a crushing 38-17 home defeat against Ireland, which was their first game since bowing out of the World Cup to quarter-final conquerors South Africa.
“They are a great side with world-class players and a massive pack,” Townsend said, of Les Bleus.
“France will be desperate to get a win on the back of the two defeats they’ve had – one in the World Cup and one against Ireland.
“But we also have an opportunity to play in front of our supporters and make sure we deliver the game we did for 42 minutes (against Wales), and the last few minutes. Don’t forget those!”
Comments on RugbyPass
The Irish were very good on Friday. No argument. France were soundly beaten. Congrats to Ireland. But I love this confidence. While we’re at it - let’s just say Ireland are favourites to win the World Cup. Let’s get totally carried away because of one win at the beginning of the season.2 Go to comments
Yes, you forgot Hodnett and soon Brian Gleeson2 Go to comments
Damnit Rassie. My bliksem!2 Go to comments
wens ek kon daar. wees! weldone!! amper gesond ! That’s probably a mild version of what I’d say if I’d dropped that stuff all over me. And I don’t speak Afrikaans! 😊2 Go to comments
I will be heartbroken but I will also be an instant Bayonne supporter for Top 14. Beautiful part of France, not far from some great beaches in both France & Spain as well, I’ll have to try and visit next season if this happens.4 Go to comments
Haha good old sir Clive Woodward is never shy of a joke or 2. As if a case could be made for the six nations being as big, or bigger, than the World Cup… haha probably because the Northern teams never win it so no interest shown… you crack me up1 Go to comments
Just proves there is a lot of life left in the old dog yet. As a Quins fan I really hope he stays with us at least until he earns 100 caps.4 Go to comments
Last time I checked it’s about scoring points and not stats. !!Scotland were clinical in the first half, Wales in the second. Let’s not overthink it!!!!1 Go to comments
Either way, I sincerely hope, that he gets to join the international centurion club.4 Go to comments
Seeeeeeya then1 Go to comments
Tomato Allen is the son of Will Allen John Allen’s brother.13 Go to comments
Thanks, Nick. I still can’t really believe what I saw last Friday night. It was wonderous to behold an Irish team coming home with a wet sail. I really have not seen a better or more comprehensive performance by an Irish team against France. Nor have ever seen both Irish locks play such a dominant game. The MOM decision could so easily have gone to Tadgh Beirne. He is a big game player. And I remember your mentioning how good he was with Scarlets, before we ever saw him play in Ireland. Leinster certainly made a rare mistake letting him go post academy days in Dublin. And James Ryan now finds himself bench player. And there was talk of him as captain only weeks ago.1 Go to comments
Could the headline not be any more bitter from the self proclaimed moral authority of Rugby? This rubbish article is the worst load of crap, after a great few days of having the Crusaders in Cork and a great evening of rugby and enjoyment.45 Go to comments
Dickson 34, Curry 35 & Mikkelson 37, need to relish their way into retirement NOW so that the AB7s can have a greater chance of relishing wins at Madrid & Paris. They have old legs, are predictable, are off the fast sustained pace demanded in 7s, & are blocking faster, younger, stronger, fitter, more dynamic players, from spots. Their rate of onfield recovery also lags & they are easily run down should a break ensue.. In sum, they drag the team down to their labourious level on attack & force others to work harder on D. Revealingly, Sylan Collier 32 & Sione Molia 31 led the AB7s splendidly in winning the 2023 Series Championship last season, in the absence of Dickson, Curry & Mikkelson. Enough said.1 Go to comments
Cannot believe Alfie Barbeary is not in this squad.1 Go to comments
Although an England supporter with a Welsh mother I had to watch rugby in the 5 Nations during the 1960s through gritted teeth. However I was never blinded to the skills and demeanour of Barry John and JPR, truly great players and individuals off the field as well.1 Go to comments
Same ole same ole paddy powder puff gets another longterm injury.1 Go to comments
Well, slap me with a dead fish. Did not expect this result.1 Go to comments
I mean, they came out and did the same stuff until Scotland got a yellow card…1 Go to comments
Lucu with a better grade than Le Garrec, we have clearly not seen the same game. The French tempo was horrendously slow until the 60th minute, you won’t beat Ireland without trying to benefit from your fast balls which is impossible with Lucu on the field. Couilloud and Le Garrec are fare better options.2 Go to comments