'It's going to set off a chain reaction': Rees-Zammit's NFL move

Louis Rees-Zammit’s well-renowned move to the NFL’s International Player Pathway in January will set off a “chain reaction”, according to South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard, who says such a move is not for him.

The former Gloucester and Wales winger confirmed his move to the IPP in January, a matter of minutes before Warren Gatland was set to name his Wales squad for the Guinness Six Nations.

Other players have pursued this path before, but the 23-year-old is undoubtedly the most high-profile player to do so. As a result, the double World Cup winning Springbok thinks other rugby players will follow the Welshman’s route.

Rees-Zammit was not the only former rugby player to make this move last month, as he has also been joined by former Northampton Saints and England U20 back Harry Mallinder, who is trying out as a kicker or punter.

Mallinder’s role would be the one that would suit Pollard, who kicked the match-winning penalty in the World Cup semi-final against England last year before kicking all twelve points the week later against the All Blacks in the final.

However, speaking to Jim Hamilton on RugbyPass TV’s The Big Jim Show, the 29-year-old said a move to the NFL does not appeal to him, saying “rugby’s too fun”.

“I enjoy the NFL, I watch quite a bit, but I’ve never thought of that,” Pollard said when asked about trying out to become an NFL player.

“But for a guy like [Rees-Zammit] to leave, it’s big. I think it’s going to set off a chain reaction with a couple of guys.

“RG Snyman as a tight end, imagine that? If someone wants to go and try it, go for it, enjoy it, but I don’t think it’s not for me.

When asked whether he would be interested in becoming a kicker, following in the footsteps of fellow Springbok Naas Botha, Pollard said: “I get that, that’s appealing, but rugby’s too fun. I enjoy it. Even though it’s cold in the winter down here in Leicester, running out at Welford Road with your guys together, blood, sweat and tears, I just love that and there’s nothing else for me to be honest.”