'It's going to set off a chain reaction': Rees-Zammit's NFL move
Louis Rees-Zammit’s well-renowned move to the NFL’s International Player Pathway in January will set off a “chain reaction”, according to South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard, who says such a move is not for him.
The former Gloucester and Wales winger confirmed his move to the IPP in January, a matter of minutes before Warren Gatland was set to name his Wales squad for the Guinness Six Nations.
Other players have pursued this path before, but the 23-year-old is undoubtedly the most high-profile player to do so. As a result, the double World Cup winning Springbok thinks other rugby players will follow the Welshman’s route.
Rees-Zammit was not the only former rugby player to make this move last month, as he has also been joined by former Northampton Saints and England U20 back Harry Mallinder, who is trying out as a kicker or punter.
Mallinder’s role would be the one that would suit Pollard, who kicked the match-winning penalty in the World Cup semi-final against England last year before kicking all twelve points the week later against the All Blacks in the final.
However, speaking to Jim Hamilton on RugbyPass TV’s The Big Jim Show, the 29-year-old said a move to the NFL does not appeal to him, saying “rugby’s too fun”.
“I enjoy the NFL, I watch quite a bit, but I’ve never thought of that,” Pollard said when asked about trying out to become an NFL player.
“But for a guy like [Rees-Zammit] to leave, it’s big. I think it’s going to set off a chain reaction with a couple of guys.
“RG Snyman as a tight end, imagine that? If someone wants to go and try it, go for it, enjoy it, but I don’t think it’s not for me.
When asked whether he would be interested in becoming a kicker, following in the footsteps of fellow Springbok Naas Botha, Pollard said: “I get that, that’s appealing, but rugby’s too fun. I enjoy it. Even though it’s cold in the winter down here in Leicester, running out at Welford Road with your guys together, blood, sweat and tears, I just love that and there’s nothing else for me to be honest.”
Comments on RugbyPass
So looks like it could be a very inexperienced squad going to Australia, not a bad time for the lions to recycle a new squad in ahead of NZ next time around.1 Go to comments
Most Brits will get so bored by the NFL regime they’ll end up pleading for a flight home.2 Go to comments
Don’t you have photos of Nohamba and Goosen?1 Go to comments
DDA’s understudy - has a lot of rugby left in him. Can’t wait to see him on the inside of Libbok/Polly and Sasha. And playing alongside Lukhanyo at the sharks. Come home Andre. Come home.1 Go to comments
So… Handre can see the draw to NFL (the money), but it wouldn’t appeal to him. I am pretty sure this is the same answer that most pro rugby players would give. Rees-Zammit may well end up coming back to Wales a multi millionaire without ever catching a ball, but I am not sure that he will be happy with his decision. American Football is so specialised and is very difficult for a player to be successful even if they have been playing since they were 6. It’s almost impossible aged 22.2 Go to comments
Just hot air, The RFU have no strategic plan for ANY tiers of rugby union in England. Too much money wasted on the female game which is NOT self funded and costs clubs at all levels a lot of money to sustain. Further Premiership clubs waste money on paying salaries of non EQP and this means little development of English players. Hardly any 12s, 3s or 8s are Englsh. Terrible.3 Go to comments
To me .Ireland are not only brilliantly coached , a squad was picked who play in their best positions and understand what they are supposed to do. JC has slotted into the ethos and will do well. Compare this to the scattergun approach to selection England have , players constantly out of their best position .No idea what their game plan is supposed to be. Its no wonder Ireland look so good .33 Go to comments
On the hype train again . Let's hype up Ireland and then see them choke where it matters most . 0 world cups . Thats the only thing that matters .20 Go to comments
I think it will be a good game!1 Go to comments
Sweeney and 1st class jet setters give fk all for championship. Let the prem collapse. Any league needs a minimum 14 teams to survive plus cup comps. Bloke is an a class bell end3 Go to comments
What an utter crock, the RFU want the French 2nd div without paying out a penny. They are happy to spaff millions on promoting the girly game but the source of mens talent gets two bob. The Prem is just as bad ring fencing the cash and excluding promotion with ridiculous ground rules.3 Go to comments
Cunny-South and Fisilau are the next taxis off the backrow rack, far quicker than Martin and both heavy tackling and carrying potential 6/8s. Martin should be replacing Itoje who is too small and his form has been patchy, We need rapid, powerful, good decision making ball handlers in the backrow and tbh across the team.6 Go to comments
And herein lies our problem….brawn over athleticism and decision making. I accept that any modern number 6 will be an additional line out option but let us not forget the importance of a selecting a rugby player with the game understanding to stick or twist at the breakdown, to support the ball carrier on an inside line with the expectation of an off load (re Alex Mann) or one that has the dexterity to offload himself instead of `pumping the legs` to gain the additional metre in preparation for the inevitable slow England ruck. Roots is combative and aggressive but he is not a footballer in the truest sense of the word. Lets find someone who leaves the opposition in doubt as to what he will do with ball in hand.6 Go to comments
AD is putting all his eggs in one basket. Leaving his team in the doldrums following their disappointment. If there was ever a time when his team mates needed him it’s now. Perhaps that’s why France will never be a really serious rugby superpower. Rugby is all about playing for your team mates. It’s about shared values and putting the team ahead of yourself. It’s rather having a broken finger amputated than missing an All Black tour to South Africa. Dupont is setting himself up for a big come down - and after the Olympics? I played with guys I would go to war with. Do you think the French team mates who got humiliated by Ireland are really rooting for their deserting captain? I wouldn’t be. He may be the best player in the world but he is never going to play in the best team.1 Go to comments
I hope that all the biter losers who claim that either the Boks cheated or were lucky or were the beneficiaries of some World Rugby conspiracy to ensure the Springboks won their fourth RWC, read this and come to their senses. There is something special about this Springbok team and the coaching squad. The bad news for the doubters is that this is just the beginning. You have no idea of what is to come.1 Go to comments
is anyone who watches Leicester Tigers more often than I do able to explain why Martin is so rarely picked at tighthead lock? from what I’ve seen of him he looks like a Martin Johnson style of player. Not quite as big as Meafou or Skelton, but still generally dominant in the maul and the close range carry, and better than most locks at stabilising the scrum. Despite this, he’s played most of his rugby at 6, and even though he’s been moved into the second row more recently, he’s almost exclusively been put at loosehead. Strikes me as odd! If I was selecting the team I’d probably use him as an impact player off the bench for the time being, but in the longer term I’d be really excited by the idea of him, Itoje, and Chessum all starting together, probably with Martin at 5 and Itoje at 6.6 Go to comments
Good signing for Northampton, but I really hope it doesn’t block Henry Pollock’s development! I was hoping that Pollock would be first choice for saints next season, but he’ll struggle to get in ahead of Pearson, Graham, Augustus, Scott-Young, & Kemeny, particularly if they persist in selecting a big six (I think I’m right in saying that when Lawes is absent they generally go with Alex Coles?)3 Go to comments
What this means is more foreign (including England born players) instead of genuine Scotland born players. Scotland is not Scottish.5 Go to comments
“I do think there will be some sort of dramatic unexpected win in the tournament somewhere in this Six Nations because there always is”. Don’t agree with this: Scotland were not favourites to beat England in Twickenham last year (but England shipped 55 to France in Twickenham). Italy beat Italy in Cardiff in ‘22. That’s it I think. All other results to form. That said I do feel it this year that there is going to be a huge match, likely involving Ireland. I think Ireland will judge their improvement on getting through that. If they do, they will win the Slam. If I was Borthwich I would have targetted the Ireland match even before the tournament start. Just like they targetted the RWC semi final. That is likely the one.6 Go to comments
Yes. So calm down everyone. The boks are not being sold like the ABs.14 Go to comments