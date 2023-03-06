Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

2

All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast

3

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

4

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

5

Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum

Pat Lam's side have been in the doldrums but a sense of rejuvenation is in the air at Ashton Gate

RugbyPass+ Home

Six Nations News

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

Ex-England player bemused by SRU's 'proper team' Scotland gamble

England announce training squad for 2023 TikTok Women's Six Nations

How Jonny Wilkinson killed off 'Le Crunch'

More Six Nations More News

Trending Video

Mike Brown and Ollie Lawrence | RugbyPass Offload | Episode 66

Mike Brown and Ollie Lawrence join the team on RugbyPass Offload this week as they talk Prem rugby, the Six Nations and much more.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 41 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Go to comments More News
Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

Go to comments More News
Six NationsScotlandGrant Gilchrist

Red carded Grant Gilchrist to miss rest of Six Nations

By PA
(Photo by Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images)

Grant Gilchrist will miss the rest of Scotland’s Guinness Six Nations campaign after being handed a three-week ban following his red card in the last match away to France.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second row admitted prior to an independent judicial committee, which he attended via video link, that he had committed an act of foul play when catching Anthony Jelonch with his shoulder early on in the Stade de France showdown a week past Sunday.

After reviewing all the evidence, the committee applied World Rugby’s mandatory minimum mid-range entry point for foul play involving contact with the head, resulting in a starting point of a six-week suspension.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

However, Gilchrist’s early acknowledgement that the incident warranted a red card, his lack of intent and clearly expressed remorse, meant the six-week entry point was reduced to three weeks.

Gilchrist will now be suspended for the last two matches of Scotland’s campaign at home to Ireland this Sunday and Italy the following Saturday.

The 32-year-old lock was also due to sit out Edinburgh’s United Rugby Championship match away to Connacht later this month, but has had his application granted to take part in the coaching intervention programme instead of missing the third game of his sanction period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING 'An offer that can't feed my family': Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation
Search