Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

2

All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast

3

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

4

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

5

Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum

Pat Lam's side have been in the doldrums but a sense of rejuvenation is in the air at Ashton Gate

RugbyPass+ Home

International News

'Let's be honest': Why Kiwi pundit is 'scared' of Eddie Jones' Wallabies

New All Blacks coach to be appointed within 'the next four to six weeks'

Brumbies' Frost hungry to beef up ahead of World Cup

Ian Foster's shock bombshell in response to NZR's announcement

More International More News

Trending Video

Does Australia have enough talent for Eddie Jones' ambitions | The Breakdown

Eddie Jones has shown how he can make a team perform at the World Cup but Kiwi pundits aren't convinced he has the talent in his player pool to field an XV capable of World Cup heroics.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 41 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Go to comments More News
Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

Go to comments More News
InternationalEngland

Prince Harry tells naked truth about his love of rugby

By AAP
South Africa's Tendai Mtawarira meets Prince Harry of England after the World Cup final (Photo by Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The Duke of Sussex has revealed the depth of his love for the game of rugby – collecting signatures from England’s stark naked World Cup-winning team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry’s comments were aired on a US chat show this week, with the royal answering 15 light-hearted questions.

He joined the likes of U2 singer Bono and former first lady Michelle Obama in completing the Colbert Questionert when he was a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Asked if he had ever requested someone’s autograph, he replied: “Yes, the England rugby team in 2003… at the World Cup final after a few drinks wearing an England rugby top.

“I was going, ‘Jonny, Jonny, Mike, Mike, Lawrence come on sign my shirt’.”

Harry was in Sydney to watch the England squad, who included Jonny Wilkinson, Lawrence Dallaglio and Mike Tindall, beat Australia in the Rugby World Cup final.

“And they’re all there standing naked with their willies hanging out – but I got all 15 signatures and was really happy with that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Harry smiled when Colbert quipped, “They signed it with pens, yes?”

Tindall married the duke’s cousin Zara Phillips in 2011 after Harry is said to have introduced the couple.

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith
Search