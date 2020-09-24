9:30pm, 24 September 2020

Waikato have announced their side for the top of the Premiership table clash against Tasman at Trafalgar Park, Nelson, in week 3 of the Mitre 10 Cup on Saturday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waikato head coach, Andrew Strawbridge, has made several changes to his matchday 23.

There is only one change to the tight five, with Sefo Kautai returning to start at tighthead prop. Josh Iosefa-Scott moves back to the reserves to provide impact from the bench.

Waikato captain, Luke Jacobson, moves in one spot to start at openside flanker replacing brother, Mitch Jacobson. Simon Parker comes off the bench to start at number 8 and Adam Thomson retains his place blindside flanker.

In the backline, All Blacks duo of Anton Lienert-Brown and Damian McKenzie are unavailable due to All Blacks commitments. Lienert-Brown is replaced by, Louis Rogers, at second five eight and Liam Coombes-Fabling moves from the wing to fullback in the absence of McKenzie.

With Coombes-Fabling shifting to fullback, Bailyn Sullivan, return to the right wing and Patrick Osborne will make his Waikato Mitre 10 Cup debut on the left wing.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the bench Fraser Tech flanker, Hugo Nankivell, has a chance to add to his single Waikato cap as the only change to the reserves.

Waikato take on Tasman at Trafalgar Park in Nelson on Saturday afternoon, kick-off is at 2.05pm.

Waikato: Liam Coombes-Fabling, Bailyn Sullivan, Quinn Tupaea, Louis Rogers, Patrick Osborne, Fletcher Smith, Xavier Roe, Simon Parker, Luke Jacobson, Adam Thomson, Samipeni Finau, Hamilton Burr, Sefo Kautai, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ollie Norris. Reserves: Steven Misa, Robb Cobb, Josh Iosefa-Scott, James Thompson, Hugo Nankivell, Cortez Ratima, Rivez Reihana, Valynce Te Whare.

– Waikato Rugby

ADVERTISEMENT