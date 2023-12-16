Ospreys suffer heavy defeat at hands of Bernard Laporte's Montpellier
Morgan Morse, George North and Harri Houston all saw yellow as Ospreys slumped to a 38-5 European Rugby Challenge Cup defeat at Montpellier.
The Welshmen were up against it at the GGL Stadium when number eight Morse was sent to the sin bin and they trailed 19-0 at the break courtesy of George Bridge’s double, a third try from Leo Coly and Paolo Garbisi’s two successful conversions, with North also having been yellow-carded for a deliberate knock-on.
The visitors finally opened their account when scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams crossed, but Vano Karkadze and Auguste Cadot twice went over, with two more conversions boosting the scoreline as Houston completed an unwelcome hat-trick.
Comments
Latest Comments
