Ospreys name Lance Bradley as new CEO

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
27 - 21
FT
22 - 9
FT
21 - 22
FT
13 - 12
FT
Today
14:45
Today
14:45
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:05
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Sunday
07:30
Sunday
10:00
Sunday
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland

2

'I know England are speaking about him and he is on their radar'

3

Bears’ accounts provide reality check for Premiership – Andy Goode

4

The Ulster verdict on exploiting the Jacques Nienaber defence

5

England fly-half Jacob Umaga extends stay in Italy

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mike Blair: 'I took a lot on my shoulders at Edinburgh but I don't regret it'

The former Edinburgh coach on why he had to step down, and his new life in Japan.

United Rugby Championship News

'Ultimate speed bump': The John Cooney reaction to TV pundit praise

England fly-half Jacob Umaga extends stay in Italy

Stormers and Bulls make midseason player swap

Eben Etzebeth returns for the Sharks following illness

More United Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

Jacques Nienaber on evolution and why he left international rugby

Former Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has given his first Leinster press conference, speaking about family life when involved in test rugby, and spoke about how it will take a while to get things right at Leinster

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

New Year’s resolutions for Premiership Women’s Rugby
P
Poorfour 2 hours ago

For 2024, I’m very happy to see more non-EQPs in the squads and the coverage. Most of them are internationals in their own right, and many of them will be aiming to light upthe biggest stage at RWC 2025. The more we can build name recognition and get people interested in that, the greater the benefits for the women’s game as a whole - and by extension, all of rugby - will be

Go to comments More News
Phil Dowson backs George Furbank for England after signing new Northampton deal
C
Clive 2 hours ago

A far better all round player then he was when Eddie Gump capped him, too talented to get on to Borther’s radar.

Go to comments More News
United Rugby Championship

Ospreys name Lance Bradley as new CEO

By Josh Raisey
A general view inside the stadium before the United Rugby Championship between Ospreys and Leinster at the Swansea.com Stadium in Swansea, Wales. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The Ospreys have announced that Lance Bradley will become their new chief executive officer from Monday, taking over from Nick Garcia, who confirmed his departure in December.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bradley left his post as Gloucester CEO at the end of last season after four years, having previously been UK managing director of Mitsubishi Motors. During his time at Kingsholm, he navigated the Cherry and Whites through Covid-19, bringing them into profit at the end of the 2021 financial year.

While playing budgets are set to be reduced next season for the Welsh regions, Bradley said that he is impressed with the plans in place.

Video Spacer

WATCH a Springbok utility Grant Williams chats to @king365ed about the URC crunch encounter with the Lions in Durban on Saturday
Video Spacer
WATCH a Springbok utility Grant Williams chats to @king365ed about the URC crunch encounter with the Lions in Durban on Saturday

“I am honoured to be joining Ospreys as its CEO,” Bradley said after his appointment was announced. “This is a club with a rich, successful history and a passionate fan base. I am eager to contribute and take the club to new heights.

“The Ospreys is a club full of potential and talent, who are known for their innovation and for being disruptive, making this a very exciting role. I’ve been very impressed with the plans Y11 have outlined to me. I look forward to meeting with fans and business partners in the coming weeks to share those plans and hear their thoughts.”

James Davies-Yandle, Ospreys and Y11 Sports & Media owner said: “Lance Bradley steps into his role at a pivotal moment for Ospreys, and his appointment marks a strategic enhancement to the club’s competitiveness and overall standing in the rugby community. The Ospreys community can expect Bradley to bring fresh perspectives, strategic initiatives, and a commitment to creating a culture of sustained success.”

Related

Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland

Former Wales captain Dan Biggar has said that this Guinness Six Nations is the "perfect opportunity" for head coach to trial out some inexperienced players as they start building towards the 2027 World Cup.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING England fly-half Jacob Umaga extends stay in Italy England fly-half Jacob Umaga extends stay in Italy
Search