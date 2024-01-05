Ospreys name Lance Bradley as new CEO
The Ospreys have announced that Lance Bradley will become their new chief executive officer from Monday, taking over from Nick Garcia, who confirmed his departure in December.
Bradley left his post as Gloucester CEO at the end of last season after four years, having previously been UK managing director of Mitsubishi Motors. During his time at Kingsholm, he navigated the Cherry and Whites through Covid-19, bringing them into profit at the end of the 2021 financial year.
While playing budgets are set to be reduced next season for the Welsh regions, Bradley said that he is impressed with the plans in place.
“I am honoured to be joining Ospreys as its CEO,” Bradley said after his appointment was announced. “This is a club with a rich, successful history and a passionate fan base. I am eager to contribute and take the club to new heights.
“The Ospreys is a club full of potential and talent, who are known for their innovation and for being disruptive, making this a very exciting role. I’ve been very impressed with the plans Y11 have outlined to me. I look forward to meeting with fans and business partners in the coming weeks to share those plans and hear their thoughts.”
James Davies-Yandle, Ospreys and Y11 Sports & Media owner said: “Lance Bradley steps into his role at a pivotal moment for Ospreys, and his appointment marks a strategic enhancement to the club’s competitiveness and overall standing in the rugby community. The Ospreys community can expect Bradley to bring fresh perspectives, strategic initiatives, and a commitment to creating a culture of sustained success.”
