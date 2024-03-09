Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
12 - 45
FT
U20
23 - 29
FT
21 - 23
FT
32 - 32
FT
U20
47 - 14
FT
U20
57 - 24
FT
20 - 10
FT
22 - 19
FT
29 - 21
FT
25 - 19
FT
31 - 29
FT
Today
11:45
Tomorrow
11:00
Six Nations

Nigel Owens calls for law rethink after incident during Italy-Scotland

By Ian Cameron
Referee Nigel Owens gestures to France's prop Jefferson Poirot (R) during the Six Nations international rugby union match between England and France at Twickenham stadium in south-west London on February 10, 2019. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Revered retired rugby referee Nigel Owens has voiced his concerns over the current rugby law relating to holding a player up over the goal line.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident in question occurred at the Stadio Stadio Olimpico when Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe lifted and held up Italy’s fullback Ange Capuozzo in Scotland’s dead ball area, winning a goal-line drop-out for Scotland.

According to the Laws of the game “When a player carrying the ball is held up in-goal, so that the player cannot ground the ball or play the ball, the ball is dead. Play restarts with a goal line drop-out or a 5m scrum, depending on how the ball entered.”

Video Spacer

‘Ireland’s true test will come in July’ – Boks Office | RPTV

The Boks Office crew dispel the notion that Ireland are the best team in the world right now. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

‘Ireland’s true test will come in July’ – Boks Office | RPTV

The Boks Office crew dispel the notion that Ireland are the best team in the world right now. Watch the full show exclusively on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Owens – who retired in 2020 – isn’t a fan of the law.

Owens criticized the goal-line dropout rule for players being held up, arguing that the law favours defensive play over attacking efforts. He stated, “That is why I don’t like the goal line drop out held up law. We should be giving the benefit of the doubt and rewarding the attacking team not the defence. The game is far too much defence-oriented already.”

His comments have ignited a conversation about the balance between attack and defence in rugby on X, with many supporting Owens’ call for a reevaluation of the rules to encourage and reward attacking play when these incidents occur.

Related

Fissler Confidential: Elton Jantjies back in play, Pat Lam exit

The Lions could move to sign Elton Jantjies for a third time after WADA suspended the accreditation of the South African Doping Control Laboratory in Bloemfontein.

Read Now

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Boks Office | Episode 8 | Six Nations Round 4 Preview

Cadan Murley | The Big Jim Show | Full Episode

Los Angeles HSBC SVNS - Day 3 - Full Replay

Boks Office | Episode 7 | Six Nations Round 3 Recap

Life on Tour: 5

The Breakfast Show | Episode 5

Rugby Europe Men's Championship | Portugal v Spain | Full Match Replay

Beyond 80 | Episode 3

Japan Rugby League One | Bravelupus v Eagles | Full Match Replay

Big Jim Show | Guinness Six Nations | England v Scotland

Trending on RugbyPass

1

OTD: Brian O’Driscoll makes final appearance

2

Ex Bok's seven-word response to claims Ireland are the world's best

3

'Marcus is not the answer... I don't think he's got what it takes'

4

England explain continued backing of George Furbank at full-back

5

U20s title down to the wire after thrilling England-Ireland draw

6

Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

7

'Best in the world': The Steve Borthwick verdict on Farrell's Ireland

8

Who cares who wins this year's Six Nations?

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'England are in need of another resurrection act.'

Steve Borthwick's men are expected to be another bump in the road on Ireland's triumphant path to the Grand Slam, can they spring a surprise?

FEATURE

Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned?

England have recruited a glut of coaches who tasted World Cup success with the Springboks but the golden touch is yet to rub off

FEATURE

How England can upset Irish apple cart

With their savage defence and breakdown work, England can subject the Grand Slam chasers to new pressure.

Comments on RugbyPass

w
wisky 1 hours ago
Are Ireland the real world champions? 5 England-Ireland talking points

North hemisphere support support one of their own. Ireland can’t beat all black twice. Springbok proved to be that they are real deal in world cup….we score 4 tries in Twickenham beating all black 7:35 and repeat it again in final.

44 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 1 hours ago
They’ve done it again: Queensland Reds register famous win with Chiefs upset

The Chiefs were asleep, too much party on the Gold Coast

1 Go to comments
T
Tom 3 hours ago
'Fair contest in the air, it shouldn’t have been a penalty'

The opinion of a totally unbiased person who just happens to be the coach!!

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 3 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

I know Andy Goode has lauded the need to get the ball out to the edges to outscore Ireland. But in the RWC quarter NZ completely disrupted Irelands attacking lineout and won several scrum penalties. They still needed couple of long range tries. England plan to disrupt Ireland's set piece…. For scores it will be quick attacks off regathered kicks. That’s the plan. Eveyones got a plan until they get a punch in the mouth. IIreland will have a plan that involves an early punch in the mouth or two. England were not for enough to maintain their rush defense for the whole Scottish match. I expect Ireland to score more easily as the English defense rush tires leaving big holes

21 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Has England's imitation of the Springboks winning machine malfunctioned?

Jones’ blitz defence… Ah, I think it was Nienaber’s. The factor that the English need to inject into the rush defence to make it work is their mindset. The Boks are Uber-aggressive on defense. Love to make big hits. The English aren’y there yet. They need to have belief in the system, yes, and they have to be willing to put their bodies on the line. Thats the Bok way.

1 Go to comments
M
Mitch 3 hours ago
Touring Wales to play Queensland Reds in 'special' 20-year first

This is excellent news but It needs to be promoted well. We have a media here who will love it if there are thousands of empty seats at Lang Park so let’s hope this is well attended.

1 Go to comments
M
Mitch 4 hours ago
How England can upset Irish apple cart

Stylistically, I think England will play like they did in the World Cup SF and Borthwick will revert to what he’s comfortable with. England will want a slugfest that ends 18-15 their way or something. If Ireland dominate the breakdown and the Felix Jones defensive system falls apart, this could be a re-run of the France’s Dupont inspired demolition of England last year. Great win by the Reds by the way over the Chiefs!

31 Go to comments
T
Timmyboy 5 hours ago
Fissler Confidential: Elton Jantjies back in play, Pat Lam exit

What is saints obsession with buying average props year after year, we have 4 loose heads why do we need a 5th journeyman that no one else wants.madness

1 Go to comments
C
Colin 6 hours ago
Borthwick's mythical masterplan? I'm tired of waiting – Andy Goode

Agree with much of AG’s analysis except Slade has not had a good tournament. He can run a line but has no speed, footwork, offers a dummy or is physical. He is no Will Greenwood, let alone Conrad Smith.

21 Go to comments
C
Colin 6 hours ago
Rory Darge: Duhan van der Merwe will not be distracted by Scotland record

Except he is South African, not Scottish like many of the Scotland team (including Hamish Watson) ,they are foreigners.

1 Go to comments
B
Bob 7 hours ago
‘Tough times ahead’: Fans react to Crusaders’ loss to the Fijian Drua

NZ rugby: Rest in Peace

5 Go to comments
B
Bob 7 hours ago
'The boys were just on fire': Drua turn frustration to ecstasy in Lautoka win

NZ rugby: Rest in Peace

1 Go to comments
C
Colm 7 hours ago
Who cares who wins this year's Six Nations?

If this is what passes for Rugby journalism nowadays, grab a wooden spoon.

34 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 8 hours ago
Hurricanes make a statement with a clinical win over Blues in Wellington

Great game by the Canes. Look to have good squad depth and no glaring weakness. Coaching team seem to be doing a great job and the determined defense says a lot about the teams culture. Keep it up and they will be a major contender at the business end of the season.

1 Go to comments
D
David 8 hours ago
Chiefs vs Reds | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Chiefs or Reds?

1 Go to comments
T
Turlough 8 hours ago
Hurricanes Poua double down and defy CEO with new political haka

Government says these women are allowed freedom of speech. At the same time they are using their power to pressure the club to muzzle the women.

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 8 hours ago
U20s title down to the wire after thrilling England-Ireland draw

Great match. Well done to both sets of players. Ireland looked set to pull away in the second half but a few errors crept in. I was sure the 25:18 try would be definitive but they again erred from the restart allowing England to score. Ireland pressured England but Ireland knocked on (thought ref get 4-5 knock on calls wrong) and England were awarded a scrum got the penalty and up for the winning try. South Africa squeeze..the Irish team refused to be beaten and scored from close range under the posts to draw. Great match. Congrats to both teams. Kudos also to Italy who came from 7-14 down at halftime against a great half by Scotland to win 44-14. To late to start Marco Scalabrin tomorrow but remember the wingers name. Hes got the smarts. Taller than most wingers but not massive. But hes somehow got the strength of Jonah Lomu in there. Remember the name: Scalabrin

1 Go to comments
T
Tim 10 hours ago
Crusaders vs Fijian Drua | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Crusaders didn't score again after 19 mins. Blimey. That's a telling stat. Can we now start writing the Crusaders off? Also congratulations to The Fijian Drua. Love watching those cats play with passion.

1 Go to comments
M
Mary 10 hours ago
Hurricanes Poua double down and defy CEO with new political haka

Totally support hurricane poua wahine , haka is a right of expression, no govt has any right to chenge the narrative of freedom of expression Tj and josh never had to apologise for taking their opinions to the paddock and nor should the poua they are sayin what the majority think Tautoko them ❤🖤❤🖤

3 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 11 hours ago
‘Tough times ahead’: Fans react to Crusaders’ loss to the Fijian Drua

Too many raw players on the field in key positions. Kemara is at risk of losing confidence because there is too much pressure on him - and he hasn’t delivered in pressure moments. Newell is getting done at the scrums and around the field. Gardiner is all go but too many mistakes. Havili is still “off” - as is Christie. Selections and execution are wanting. Get too far behind and the season will be gone and Penney will have a hard time living down the baggage he is tied to.

5 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE How England can upset Irish apple cart How England can upset Irish apple cart
Search