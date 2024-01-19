New World Rugby backed MLR club to boost USA's World Cup competitiveness
USA Rugby, Major League Rugby (MLR), and World Rugby have announced the establishment of a new MLR expansion club, Anthem Rugby Carolina (RC), based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Set to join the MLR in the 2024 season, Anthem RC will play its matches at the American Legion Memorial Stadium, marking a significant step in the development of rugby in the United States.
The collaboration between the key governing bodies of global and American rugby, along with North America’s leading professional rugby league, is a robust investment aimed at nurturing the sport in the US ahead of the country’s hosting of the men’s and women’s Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033, respectively. The US Eagles failed to qualify for Rugby World Cup 2023, just the second time they didn’t make the flagship tournament.
The addition of Anthem RC is a timely leg-up for the league which suffered the withdrawal of the Toronto Arrows and the New York Ironworkers in the lead-up to the season due to financial difficulties.
Anthem RC is an evolution of MLR and USA Rugby’s existing partnership, which includes the USA Hawks program. This initiative has been instrumental in developing young American and USA-qualified rugby talents. The aim is for Anthem RC to accelerate these efforts, with a particular focus on the USA men’s national team’s long-term progress and preparation for the Rugby World Cup 2027 and their eventual hosting duties in 2031.
“The launch of Anthem RC is a transformative step in our joint efforts to expand rugby in the US, offering a coherent path for player development and bolstering USA Rugby’s prospects as we approach the Rugby World Cup,” said MLR CEO Nic Benson.
Ross Young, CEO of USA Rugby, emphasized the collaboration’s significance. “This extraordinary partnership signifies a new trajectory for rugby in America. Anthem RC not only accelerates player development but also strengthens MLR as a pivotal pathway for the USA Men’s Eagles.”
World Rugby Chief Executive Alan Gilpin viewed the announcement as a critical component of a broader strategy to enhance rugby’s competitiveness and appeal in the USA. “This plan aims to make rugby more relevant and accessible in the US. It includes fostering women’s rugby, embedding sevens in the American sports culture, and growing the elite men’s game. Anthem RC is a cornerstone in this strategy, offering a robust high-performance pathway and contributing to MLR’s long-term success.”
Anthem RC’s initial lineup features players from various MLR teams eligible for international competition for the USA. The club’s introduction reinstates the two-conference format in the league, promising an exciting new chapter in North American rugby.
Comments on RugbyPass
Here in Toronto, having attended 3 Arrows home games last year, I’m finding it hard to give a flying F about this news. Lol.1 Go to comments
I wonder if Slade will be picked to play at inside centre as none of the centres chosen play 12 on a regular basis. Think he could do a good job with Lawrence outside him.1 Go to comments
It will be interesting to see how he goes. Played very little rugby in 2023 so will be coming in pretty cold. Great addition for the Canes, they don’t really have another loosie in his sort of mould. Assuming he is able to play to the same standards as when he left he would presumably have Blackadder and Finau ahead of him. Maybe Razor prefers Blackadder at 7 over Cane though? At nearly 33 it would be a questionable decision to bring him into the team ahead of younger guys. There is definitely a world where Blackadder is out injured for the season and a range of other injuries and suspensions brings him into the mix.4 Go to comments
It’s a good case to make. URC can add other teams, definitely Cheetahs and Black Lion, maybe couple more that are financially viable options too.1 Go to comments
Good piece, Andy1 Go to comments
“No one can still tell me what a tier one team is….”. When you routinely get comfortably beaten by Italy and they recently shipped the thick end of 100 points against the ABs you can safely assume you’re not one……2 Go to comments
Hi Richard, A tier one team is one that gets three votes in World Rugby council sessions. Hope this helps.2 Go to comments
Martin, you Mumpet… he might still include Larkham. Who incidentally has won a World Cup as a player, but what as a coach? Maybe a couple of Aussie super conference titles? Noddy badge. Give the assistant job to Andy Friend, he beat Larkham Munster on a couple of occasions with a rag-tag bunch of players.6 Go to comments
Yipeeeeee.. Liar liar pants on fire Jantjies.. He cheats he deals he wheels.. He never ever deserved that position.. He was a quota player,a product from the Anc's political interference in South African sports, and a below average one at it! It is just a relieve to know for now his arrogant smug face won’t be seen in any form of rugby for years to come..Jantjies my boy, don’t even go home because the Cape aren’t empty without you..2 Go to comments
Yes we can expect them to fight but these players have been very poor for England for nearly 5 years now, especially BV who offers nothing in the way of forward momentum1 Go to comments
He’s never going to get out from under this one. It would be better all round if he just came clean and took responsibility for what he did, but that would be inconsistent with his behaviour following the other scandals he’s been involved in. Nobody in South Africa except perhaps his mother would want to see him playing in a Springbok jersey again……which was already the case before he got caught for doping.2 Go to comments
Get Andy Friend in as his assistant coach. Got a great eye, and know how to work with small player pools… ask Connacht, and he found Mac hassen. He can take over from Schmidt in the hand over…. World needs strong wallabies… Saffa here2 Go to comments
If the Aussies can’t perform under a world class coach like Schmidt, simply because of his nationality, their problems are a lot deeper than we thought.6 Go to comments
Richie is a necessity not a luxury. Being a world class player in his sublime speed, defensive capabilities and ability to break a game open in seconds sets him apart from all other tens.47 Go to comments
A one foot in one foot out contract, for 2 years, with an option, is weirdly very appropriate lol. Already Phil Waugh is leading like a boss. Off to a great start.1 Go to comments
Ever noticed how great South African coaches are at doing interviews? What's wrong with the rest? Is it the coaches or the journalists asking the questions?1 Go to comments
Thinking about all his womanising etc., that maybe one of the disgruntled exes could have spiked his coffee with cough syrup.2 Go to comments
He should have retired before his ban. Career is done now2 Go to comments
A two year contract with an option makes sense though it has the feel of “one foot in one foot out” about it. Swapping Rennie for Schmidt is the net result. It’s as if the McLennan & Jones toilet era didn’t happen. But again, it’s the structural changes that are key to RA's reset. Horne as High Performance Director of all things rugby & Nucifora in charge of centralisation (as he did for Ireland) will be immense. Exciting times for Aussie. Great to see.2 Go to comments
Crowley is a fantastic player. Might have made the difference in the world cup quarter final like you say. His vision with both boot and with ball in hand is excellent and he links well with other backs in both defence and attack. He drove Munster’s run in the playoffs to the URC win last year and in the final was one of the best on the park. Amazing composure for a young man. Definitely the future for Ireland15 Go to comments