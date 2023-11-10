Catt to join England Rugby in specialist role

Nathan Catt is set to join the RFU from Bath Rugby and to take up a role as England Rugby pathway’s specialist scrum coach for men’s and women’s sides.

The former prop bids farewell to Bath after an impactful three-year stint dedicated to nurturing local talent in the Somerset region.

Catt, a 35-year-old retiree, called time on his illustrious 12-year playing career in 2020, concluding with 170 appearances for Bath and notable achievements such as a U20 Six Nations Grand Slam for England at U20 level.

As Catt’s chapter with Bath comes to a close, a new one begins within the broader landscape of English rugby. The seasoned prop, known for overseeing Bath’s ACE programme at Beechen Cliff and contributing to the England pathway, is set to extend his positive influence on junior players as a scrum specialist.

Specifically, Catt will be in charge of the transition from junior to senior rugby players in the national set-up, ensuring “more comprehensive support for budding internationals whilst wearing the Rose”.

Catt joins forces with Jonathan Pendlebury to lead the charge in developing set-piece talents among the country’s most promising age-grade players, following on from the recent success of the Front Five Forwards Specialist Camp.

“I’m very grateful to be asked to join the pathway alongside some fantastic coaches and members of staff, I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside them at different intervals over the last year and want to build on those relationships,” said Catt. “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Bath for all the years of support both on and off the pitch, they really are a special club and I look forward to returning with the U20 Men next year for our Six Nations games against Wales and Ireland.

“I recognise that within the pathway now there is an opportunity to be part of leading England’s teams to excel on the world stage, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Catt’s expanded role encompasses engagement with all pathway teams, starting with the U18 Men’s regional camps at St. George’s Park (25-26 November) and Bisham Abbey (2-3 December). This marks the beginning of a broader involvement as Catt prepares to navigate a busy 2023/24 campaign.

RFU Executive Director of Performance Rugby Conor O’Shea said of the appointment: “Nathan has demonstrated great commitment to his craft since his retirement from the game, he has played a big part in nurturing the potential associated with the Bath Rugby academy. It’s a great privilege to add his expertise to our pathway here.

“The RFU has been investing in the pathway over the last three years to ensure we have the right talent coming through, and this new appointment is a continuation of that.

“His addition is a very important one as the Union seeks to further fortify the calibre of forwards we produce who not only go on to represent England at a senior level, but to challenge at age-grade level too.

“I have every confidence Nathan will be a fantastic fit for our programme and will continue imparting his knowledge on the country’s finest prospects now fully part of the RFU.”