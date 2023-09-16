Namibia give update on Le Roux Malan after horror injury against All Blacks

Namibia centre Le Roux Malan has undergone surgery after suffering a fracture and dislocation of his ankle during the 71-3 Rugby World Cup defeat against New Zealand in Toulouse.

Malan was hurt when he slipped trying to tackle All Blacks full-back Beauden Barrett.

The game was stopped for seven minutes while Malan received treatment, and he required oxygen as he left the field.

“From a physical point of view, he was operated on last night,” Namibia head coach Allister Coetzee said.

“There is a fracture and a dislocation, so it is quite tough for him. He had a very successful operation, according to the doctor.”

Coetzee praised the All Blacks’ gesture to Malan, who received a number 12 jersey signed by the entire New Zealand team.

“It says a lot about the sportsmanship of this World Cup. It is a good gesture from the All Blacks,” Coetzee added.

“That is not just saying the ethos and the culture and the values of rugby, but actually living and feeling it. That to me is unbelievable of the All Blacks to do something like that.”