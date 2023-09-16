Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
27 - 12
FT
71 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
28 - 8
FT
59 - 16
FT
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:45
Tomorrow
15:00
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Scotland statement: Hotel accident ends David Cherry's World Cup

2

Former England teammate believes the Ford-Farrell axis is over

3

Nigel Owens gives his verdict on Tom Curry red, Jesse Kriel play-on

4

Beauden Barrett is clearly the All Blacks’ best option at fullback

5

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby – Round Two Cheat Sheet

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mick Cleary: 'George Ford has to stay as the starting No 10. It is as straightforward as that.'

Finally, England showed their hand, and put in a gritty, savvy performance to get their show back on the road

Rugby World Cup News

Four quickfire Samoa tries condemn Chile to second successive loss

Australia insist there are 'no mind games' as Skelton still a chance

Wales player ratings vs Portugal | Rugby World Cup 2023

Struggling Wales win a contest memorable for attacking Portugal flair

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Richie Mo'unga is the key to the All Blacks' World Cup | The Breakdown

Every team needs a guiding star to remain composed in the most fiery of battles and make plays under the most burdensome pressure and for the All Blacks, Jeff Wilson says Richie Mo'unga is that man.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

'I haven't seen an All Blacks team play like that for a long time'
e
etienne 13 minutes ago

Congratulations to the AB for there stellar performance against a side that gets hammered by South African franchise’s. Hope you take pride in this victory

Go to comments More News
Portugal vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
S
Sheldon 1 hours ago

Well done Os Lobos. Looking forward to seeing you in future RWCs

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

Namibia give update on Le Roux Malan after horror injury against All Blacks

By PA
Le Roux Malan of Namibia goes off injured with a suspected broken leg during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between New Zealand and Namibia at Stadium de Toulouse on September 15, 2023 in Toulouse, France. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Namibia centre Le Roux Malan has undergone surgery after suffering a fracture and dislocation of his ankle during the 71-3 Rugby World Cup defeat against New Zealand in Toulouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malan was hurt when he slipped trying to tackle All Blacks full-back Beauden Barrett.

The game was stopped for seven minutes while Malan received treatment, and he required oxygen as he left the field.

“From a physical point of view, he was operated on last night,” Namibia head coach Allister Coetzee said.

“There is a fracture and a dislocation, so it is quite tough for him. He had a very successful operation, according to the doctor.”

Coetzee praised the All Blacks’ gesture to Malan, who received a number 12 jersey signed by the entire New Zealand team.

“It says a lot about the sportsmanship of this World Cup. It is a good gesture from the All Blacks,” Coetzee added.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is not just saying the ethos and the culture and the values of rugby, but actually living and feeling it. That to me is unbelievable of the All Blacks to do something like that.”

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
FEATURE
FEATURE Canan Moodie: 'I can’t get ahead of myself but I really feel that this is just the start.' Canan Moodie: 'I can’t get ahead of myself but I really feel that this is just the start.'
Search