Munster welcome back host of Test stars for South Africa tour

Munster have been boosted by the return of plenty of international players ahead of their two-match tour of South Africa.

The reigning United Rugby Championship winners will take on the Bulls and the Lions over the next two weeks, and have announced a quintet of previously injured players will be part of the 30-player travelling squad.

Springboks lock RG Snyman is the headline selection, who returns following an illness to travel to his homeland. The World Cup winner missed Munster’s Investec Champions Cup loss to Northampton Saints in the round of 16.

Ireland tighthead Oli Jager has also been selected following a knee injury, and will help alleviate a mini prop crisis for the men in red with John Ryan currently serving a ban.

Shane Daly, Calvin Nash and Fineen Wycherley complete the quintet of players who are returning from injury to make the squad, who will arrive in Pretoria on Tuesday.

A win over the Bulls on Saturday would see Munster leapfrog Jake White’s outfit into third place in the URC, although the hosts are yet to lose a game at Loftus Versfeld this season.

Munster Travelling Squad

Forwards: Scott Buckley, Eoghan Clarke, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Mark Donnelly, Oli Jager, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley, Tom Ahern, Tadhg Beirne, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.

Backs: Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Sean O’Brien, Simon Zebo.