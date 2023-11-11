Miami Sharks sign ex-Wales international Rob Evans
Former Wales prop Rob Evans has officially joined American side Miami Sharks following his release by the Dragons at the end of last season.
Evans, who has been actively playing for his local club Haverfordwest RFC, will now be part of the debut season for Miami Sharks in the USA’s Major League Rugby – Wales Online report.
The 39-cap Welsh international, known for his explosive carrying, ball-playing skills, and destructive scrummaging, brings a wealth of experience to the newly formed team. Evans played a crucial role in Wales’ Six Nations Grand Slam victory in 2019 but was unexpectedly omitted from Warren Gatland’s squad for the Rugby World Cup later that year.
The Miami Sharks expressed their enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, “We are delighted to confirm the amazing addition of Rob Evans as the newest player for the Sharks. The international Welsh prop will proudly wear the iconic Miami Sharks jersey. We are filled with excitement to have him on our team and eager to see him showcase all his skills with us. Welcome, Rob!”
The Miami Sharks were founded in 2023 and will begin play during the 2024 MLR season.
Comments
