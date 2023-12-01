Manie Libbok reflects on relationship with Handré Pollard throughout RWC

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
40 - 29
FT
36 - 3
FT
44 - 10
FT
51 - 26
FT
36 - 13
FT
23 - 29
FT
41 - 24
FT
49 - 24
FT
29 - 14
FT
23 - 29
FT
34 - 19
FT
35 - 6
FT
12 - 18
FT
24 - 27
FT
31 - 7
FT
22 - 24
FT
18 - 13
FT
23 - 18
FT
47 - 3
FT
12 - 24
FT
27 - 12
FT
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

The massive compliment Joe Marler paid to a teenage Sale tighthead

2

Exclusive RugbyPass interview: Harlequins' Will Evans

3

'No comment at this stage' - Prem club clam up on RG Snyman

4

New Zealand coach provides troubling injury update on Sarah Hirini

5

'We want the best players to play for England': Farrell on eligibility

More News More News

Latest Feature

'Two years ago I was on building sites': Rhys Litterick, from landscaping graft to a date with Antoine Dupont

The Cardiff prop was doing manual labour while playing semi-pro rugby as recently as 2021.

International News

Key players ruled out ahead of New Zealand’s SVNS quest in Cape Town

French ProD2 outfit confirm signing of Wales great George North

'We want the best players to play for England- if they're not in the Prem, they're not able to'

Fiji international facing jail after guilty plea in court

More International More News

Trending Video

Relive Ireland's grand slam winning performnace | The Breakdown

The Breakdown brings you highlights from Ireland's win over England that secured them the 2023 Six Nations title.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Will arduous All Blacks schedule hamper Razor’s rebuild?
G
Greg 37 minutes ago

Jeez, Driss, Tony and Matt! Razor is a rugby coach who is dependent on the cattle he’s got, he’s not the new Messiah! FYI, the Crusaders won the big ones, but they lost quite a few along the way. Did they ever win 15 in a row (even in Super)?

Go to comments More News
'Owen Farrell is another prophet railroaded out of his own land - who can replace him?'
B
Ben 1 hours ago

Nick, Smith looks solid but am i right in saying Borthwick doesn’t have a track record of embracing flair?

Go to comments More News
International

Manie Libbok reflects on relationship with Handré Pollard throughout RWC

By Ned Lester
Manie Libbok is replaced by Handre Pollard for the Springboks. Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images

The flyhalf battle for the Springboks at the Rugby World Cup was tense, with two world-class talents jostling for one of the most coveted jerseys in modern rugby.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manie Libbok was the incumbent heading into the tournament as Handré Pollard nursed a calf injury that saw him omitted from the initial World Cup sqaud.

When injury befell Malcolm Marx, the Springboks coaches took the opportunity to take a risk and back their limited hooker cover in order to bring in their experienced playmaker.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

What followed was a conundrum for many fans, given the exciting form of Libbok but the World Cup-winning pedigree of Pollard.

Throughout the selection debate, Libbok says the respect between the two players never wavered.

“We had a good relationship, Handré’s an awesome guy,” Libbok told the Behind the Ruck Podcast.

“And, it was nice to have him back in the group as well. Especially for that last stretch with the knockout games.

“I’m just stoked for how he came in, and how he supported me. Obviously, he helped the team, he helped me, to prepare to the best of our ability, to win the World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Later on, obviously in the final, he got his opportunity to start, which he deserved. I’m just happy, I was stoked to have him back in the group. Obviously, he’s a world-class flyhalf and he has done it before, so there’s no one else you want to learn off.

“To have a guy like him in your corner, to guide you through things, he’s the best. It was awesome to have him there. I’ve learnt a lot from him in my time with the Bulls and obviously now with my time at the Boks as well.”

Related

The 14 World Cup finalists to watch in Japan this season

Seven of the Springboks and seven of the All Blacks are returning to action as Japan’s League One kicks off in Tokyo.

Read Now

Learnings are a huge focus for the 26-year-old, who, along with fellow Springbok playmaker Damian Willemse, recently rejoined Stormers after some time away relaxing post-World Cup.

Libbok will bring valuable experience back to club land, and when asked exactly what his biggest learning from the World Cup was, his response reflected the biggest challenge of rugby’s biggest stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I would say, mentally, how to mentally handle the pressure. Obviously, the amount that I was under, the immense pressure that I was under, I knew the pressure was there, I kind of saw an opportunity in the pressure as well, because it can go both ways. It can go well, defending the World Cup, helping the team to defend the World Cup and win it again, but my thinking, my learning was always just the mental side of things.

“How to handle intensity mentally, or operate to play at this level. I think I learned a lot through that, through the World Cup.

“I just think I will be better off after the World Cup, going into the Stormers in the URC and if I do work hard enough,  and get the opportunity to play for the Boks once again.”

Recommended

Code hoppers warned against taking Sevens lightly

‘Try and keep up with them’: Springboks’ legacy inspires Blitzboks’ SVNS quest

Major update from World Schools Festival 2023 as more sides from South Africa and New Zealand announced

'Real elite, high performance': Jorja Miller talks SVNS and her new contract

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Bulked up Jordan Conroy given greenlight to keep 'big arms' Bulked up Jordan Conroy given greenlight to keep 'big arms'
Search