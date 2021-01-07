6:54am, 07 January 2021

Lyon have confirmed that sometime Los Pumas flyhalf Patricio Fernández has left the club for Perpignan in the ProD2.

The moved had been mooted in the French press last week and the official confirmation of the mid-season transfer came this morning. Fernández was frustrated with a lack of game time with Lyon and the club have agreed to his release him to Perpignan, where he has signed a long-term deal.

LOU Head coach Pierre Mignoni: “We were in a situation where we had to define what was best for him.”

The 6’4, 26-year-old Fernandez – who has the ability to play 15 and 12 aswell as 10 – has made over 60 appearances in the Top 14 to date, having moved from Clermont to LOU in 2019. Lyon have wished him good luck at his new club.

Patricio Fernandez quitte le LOU Rugby et prend la direction de l'@usap_officiel en quête de temps de jeu pour exprimer son talent. Pierre Mignoni : " Nous étions dans une situation où il fallait définir ce qui était le meilleur pour lui." Merci et bon courage Pato ! ? pic.twitter.com/fJZ89c312O — LOU Rugby (@LeLOURugby) January 7, 2021