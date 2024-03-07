Louis Lynagh set for debut as Italy make three changes for Scotland

Harlequins winger Louis Lynagh is set to make his Italy debut on Saturday against Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico in round four of the Guinness Six Nations.

The 23-year-old has been named to start on the right wing as head coach Gonzalo Quesada has made three changes from the XV that drew with France in round three.

The Benetton-bound winger replaces Federico Mori in the backline, who has dropped to the bench. Tommaso Menoncello, who started on the wing in Lille, has moved to inside centre to accommodate the former England age-grade winger.

Flanker Sebastian Negri has returned to the starting XV after recovering from a rib injury picked up in the opening match of the Championship against England. Another casualty from that match, No8 Lorenzo Cannone, also returns but has to make do with the bench, with Ross Vintcent starting again.

The final change to the starting XV sees tighthead props Simone Ferrari and Giosue Zilocchi swap roles from last match, with Ferrari starting on this occasion in Rome.

Lynagh becomes the latest player to have been a member of a senior England training squad but end up representing another nation. The son of Australia great Michael, the 96kg wing was born in Italy and has an Italian mother, which made him eligible for England, Italy and Australia.

Despite their 13-13 draw with France, Italy still remain at the foot of the Six Nations table, level on points with Wales, who host France on Sunday.

Italy XV

15 Ange CAPUOZZO (Stade Toulousain, 18 caps)

14 Louis LYNAGH (Harlequins, esordiente)

13 Juan Ignacio BREX (Benetton Rugby, 33 caps)

12 Tommaso MENONCELLO (Benetton Rugby, 16 caps)

11 Monty IOANE (Lione 28 caps)

10 Paolo GARBISI (Tolone, 34 caps)

9 Martin PAGE-RELO (Lione, 6 caps)

8 Ross VINTCENT (Exeter, 2 caps)

7 Michele LAMARO (Benetton Rugby, 36 caps) – capitano

6 Sebastian NEGRI (Benetton Rugby, 53 caps)

5 Federico RUZZA (Benetton Rugby, 52 caps)

4 Niccolò CANNONE (Benetton Rugby, 39 caps)

3 Simone FERRARI (Benetton Rugby, 51 caps)

2 Giacomo NICOTERA (Benetton Rugby, 21 caps)

1 Danilo FISCHETTI (Zebre Parma, 39 caps)

Replacements

16 Gianmarco LUCCHESI (Benetton Rugby, 20 caps)

17 Mirco SPAGNOLO (Benetton Rugby, 3 caps)

18 Giosuè ZILOCCHI (Benetton Rugby, 19 caps)

19 Andrea ZAMBONIN (Zebre Parma, 6 caps)

20 Lorenzo CANNONE (Benetton Rugby, 17 caps)

21 Stephen VARNEY (Gloucester, 27 caps)

22 Leonardo MARIN (Benetton Rugby, 7 caps)

23 Federico MORI (Bayonne, 16 caps)