Lions tighthead Zander Fagerson signs Glasgow contract extension

7:00am, 20 July 2021

British and Irish Lions prop Zander Fagerson has pledged his future to Glasgow Warriors, putting pen to paper on a long-term contract extension with Danny Wilson’s side. The 25-year-old’s contract extension sees him continue his journey with the club with whom he made his professional debut off the bench in a 43-20 victory over Benetton in October 2014.

The tight-head enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2015/16, establishing himself in the Glasgow set-up and claiming the young player of the season award, and his irrepressible form at club level saw him called into the senior Scotland set-up, becoming the fourth-youngest prop in his country’s history to be capped at senior level when making his debut against England at Murrayfield in 2016.

Fagerson wrote his name further into the Scottish rugby history books on the 2018 summer tour, becoming part of the 22nd pair of brothers to play for Scotland in the same Test when lining up alongside younger brother Matt against the USA.

His impressive form was then recognised by Lions boss Warren Gatland, who named him as one of three tightheads in his squad for the 2021 tour to South Africa. “I’m very happy to be continuing at Glasgow for the foreseeable future,” said Fagerson to glasgowwarriors.org. “Glasgow is an incredibly special place for my family and me and it’s become our home.

“I’m excited to keep developing as a player over the next couple of seasons and to help this team to achieve our potential, both individually and collectively. The signings Glasgow has made, both with coaches and players mean we have a very exciting future ahead of us both on and off the field.

“The culture and environment at Scotstoun are unlike anywhere else, it’s a truly special club. I’d also like to thank Scottish Rugby for giving me the opportunity to continue to advance my career from within Scotland, and I’m going to continue to give my all for both club and country every time I’m selected. I can’t wait to get back out and playing in front of our fans, who create an atmosphere that’s right up there with the best in Europe. Hopefully, it’s not too long before we can get the Warrior Nation back where they belong – in the stands in a sold-out Scotstoun.”

Glasgow boss Danny Wilson added: “It’s great news that Zander has signed a new long-term deal with the club. It’s great to be able to retain someone of Zander’s calibre who has already gained international and British and Irish Lions honours, as well as becoming a club centurion all by the age of 25.

“He is a world-class tighthead prop who has really kicked on these last few years. He’s an extremely effective scrummager who offers a huge amount in the loose as both an attacker and a defender. We’re excited about the direction in which this team is heading and Zander will play a big part in the club’s future. We look forward to continuing to work with him.

