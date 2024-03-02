Lions give hapless Sharks URC hiding

The Sharks’ miserable United Rugby Championship campaign continued as they were beaten 40-10 by the Lions in Johannesburg.

The Lions ran in tries from scrum-half Sanele Nohamba, flanker JC Pretorius, full-back Quan Horn, prop Conraad van Vuuren, Erich Cronje and Hanru Sirgel, with fly-half Jordan Hendrikse kicking five conversions to maintain their play-off hopes.

The second half kicked off 30 minutes late due to a thunderstorm, and Sharks’ hopes of staying in the contest were extinguished through a strong finish by their opponents that secured a bonus-point.

Wing Eduan Keyter touched down for the Sharks, while Siya Masuku kicked a penalty and conversion, but they have now lost 10 league games this season and remain bottom of the table.