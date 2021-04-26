Former All Black and Chiefs co-captain Liam Messam and Taranaki loose forward Tom Florence have been called into the Chiefs squad as injury replacements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messam and Florence will replace loose forwards Kaylum Boshier, Mitchell Karpik and Simon Parker, who have all suffered season-ending injuries.

Boshier sustained a shoulder injury during the Chiefs win over the Hurricanes in Hamilton over the weekend. Following scans, it has been confirmed he requires shoulder stabilisation surgery. His expected recovery time is six months.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
The Aotearoa Rugby Pod panel of James Parsons, Bryn Hall and Ross Karl chat through the outcome of the round nine Super Rugby Aotearoa with the Chiefs securing a finals positon and the Crusaders confirming home-field advantage.

Karpik, who’s had few opportunities for the Chiefs this year, sustained a knee injury during training last week. Following further assessment and scans it has been confirmed Karpik will require arthroscopic knee surgery which will sideline him for two to three months.

Simon Parker, meanwhile, had foot surgery in mid-April for a plantar plate repair and his expected recovery time is six months.

More to come…

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News
Blue is the coldest colour Things appear to be unravelling at the Blues and this time, there are no ready made excuses. Gregor Paul Up for the fight Steve Hansen has been impressed with how Big Brad Thorn has turned around the Red's fortunes. Patrick McKendry Mana rising Despite coming in as an interim coach, Clayton McMillan had no intentions of sitting on his hands. Michael Pulman On the hook The fire that burns within Dane Coles is raging still, which is why he’s put off retiring. Gregor Paul Push the pass The All Blacks' offloading game has faded dramatically since Wayne Smith left the coaching fold. Ben Smith

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now