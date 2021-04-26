7:39pm, 26 April 2021

Former All Black and Chiefs co-captain Liam Messam and Taranaki loose forward Tom Florence have been called into the Chiefs squad as injury replacements.

Messam and Florence will replace loose forwards Kaylum Boshier, Mitchell Karpik and Simon Parker, who have all suffered season-ending injuries.

Boshier sustained a shoulder injury during the Chiefs win over the Hurricanes in Hamilton over the weekend. Following scans, it has been confirmed he requires shoulder stabilisation surgery. His expected recovery time is six months.

Karpik, who’s had few opportunities for the Chiefs this year, sustained a knee injury during training last week. Following further assessment and scans it has been confirmed Karpik will require arthroscopic knee surgery which will sideline him for two to three months.

Simon Parker, meanwhile, had foot surgery in mid-April for a plantar plate repair and his expected recovery time is six months.

