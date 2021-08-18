Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Kefu says he is 'doing well' in first message since stabbing

By Josh Raisey
Toutai Kefu (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Tonga head coach Toutai Kefu has said he and his family are “doing well” after being attacked by intruders earlier this week in their home in Brisbane.

The 47-year-old was rushed to hospital on Monday alongside his wife and two of his children after they confronted burglars who were armed with knives, a machete and an axe. The assault left him fighting for his life after he suffered stab wounds to the abdomen.

The former Wallaby took to Facebook on Wednesday to provide an update, saying he and his two children, Josh and Madi, are out of hospital, while they are hoping his wife Rachel, who suffered cuts and lacerations, will join them tomorrow. He also showed his gratitude for the support he has received over the past week.

“Wow,” Kefu wrote on Facebook.

“Humbling to see the outpouring of love and well wishes from family, friends, community members and the general public. We are all doing well. Josh, Madi & myself are out of hospital and we’re hoping Rach will be able to join us tomorrow. We just want to say thank you for everyone’s support we feel very lucky and grateful. The Kefus.”

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to the attack. One was charged with four counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault causing grievous bodily harm and one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering, burglary and deprivation of liberty.

Another teenager has been charged with one count of burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. The final teenager is yet to be charged.

Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos has described Kefu as a “titan of our game,” and has offered his support.

“To the Kefu family – the Australian rugby community is here for you,” Marinos said.

“We also want to extend that support to others affected as well.

“The rugby family is a close-knit one and we always rally around each other when another is in need.”

