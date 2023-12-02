It's all too easy for six-try Bulls against the toothless Sharks

The Bulls moved to within a point of United Rugby Championship leaders Glasgow Warriors with a commanding 44-10 win over the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld.

Stedman Gans and Akker van der Merwe both went over for a pair of tries and Kurt-Lee Arendse and Elrigh Louw also crossed, with Johan Goosen adding four conversions and a pair of penalties.

The Sharks were awarded a penalty try with Curwin Bosch also sending over an early penalty.

There was no stopping Elrigh Louw from going over the line