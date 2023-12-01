Ireland confirm men's and women's sides for Dubai SVNS

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads have been confirmed for the inaugural HSBC SVNS Series leg in Dubai, marking the commencement of the 2024 season at The Dubai Sevens Stadium.

Harry McNulty captains the experienced 14-player Men’s squad, coached by James Topping, for the opening tournament of the eight-part 2024 Series.

Terry Kennedy, 2022’s World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, eyes a triumphant return as Ireland faces Argentina, Australia, and Spain in Pool B.

Meanwhile, the Women’s team, led by Lucy Mulhall, will begin preparations for Paris 2024 in Pool B against Australia, Japan, and Brazil under head coach Allan Temple-Jones.

RugbyPass TV offers free coverage of the HSBC SVNS Series.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad – HSBC SVNS – DUBAI SVNS

Niall Comerford

Jordan Conroy

Sean Cribbin

Billy Dardis

Shane Jennings

Jack Kelly

Terry Kennedy

Hugo Lennox

Harry McNulty

Gavin Mullin

Chay Mullins

Mark Roche

Zac Ward

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad – HSBC SVNS Series – Dubai SVNS

Natasja Behan

Megan Burns

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

Stacey Flood

Katie Heffernan

Eve Higgins

Erin King

Vicky Elmes Kinlan

Emily Lane

Kate Farrell McCabe

Lucy Mulhall

Béibhinn Parsons

Aoibheann Reilly