Sevens

Ireland confirm men's and women's sides for Dubai SVNS

By Ian Cameron
Ireland players, from left, Niall Comerford, Jordan Conroy, Terry Kennedy and Jack Kelly celebrate after receiving their medals following the Men's Rugby Sevens final match between Ireland and Great Britain at the Henryk Reyman Stadium during the European Games 2023 in Krakow, Poland. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens squads have been confirmed for the inaugural HSBC SVNS Series leg in Dubai, marking the commencement of the 2024 season at The Dubai Sevens Stadium.

Harry McNulty captains the experienced 14-player Men’s squad, coached by James Topping, for the opening tournament of the eight-part 2024 Series.

Terry Kennedy, 2022’s World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year, eyes a triumphant return as Ireland faces Argentina, Australia, and Spain in Pool B.

Meanwhile, the Women’s team, led by Lucy Mulhall, will begin preparations for Paris 2024 in Pool B against Australia, Japan, and Brazil under head coach Allan Temple-Jones.

RugbyPass TV offers free coverage of the HSBC SVNS Series.

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad – HSBC SVNS – DUBAI SVNS
Niall Comerford
Jordan Conroy
Sean Cribbin
Billy Dardis
Shane Jennings
Jack Kelly
Terry Kennedy
Hugo Lennox
Harry McNulty
Gavin Mullin
Chay Mullins
Mark Roche
Zac Ward

Ireland Women’s Sevens Squad – HSBC SVNS Series – Dubai SVNS
Natasja Behan
Megan Burns
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe
Stacey Flood
Katie Heffernan
Eve Higgins
Erin King
Vicky Elmes Kinlan
Emily Lane
Kate Farrell McCabe
Lucy Mulhall
Béibhinn Parsons
Aoibheann Reilly

