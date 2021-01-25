11:21pm, 25 January 2021

Former Wallabies playmaker Kurtley Beale has outlined his ambition to return to the Australian national set-up under Dave Rennie as he eyes a place at the 2023 World Cup in France.

The 32-year-old utility back hasn’t featured for the Wallabies since their quarter-final exit at the hands of England at the 2019 World Cup, and has since departed Australia entirely to join powerhouse French club Racing 92.

That doesn’t mean the 92-test international has given up on his test career, though, as he revealed during an exclusive interview with The XV.

What the Blues will do without Beauden Barrett | Super Rugby 2021

“I’m extremely keen,” Beale said of a potential return to the green and gold jersey and the prospect of playing at a fourth World Cup.

“I feel like I’ve got more to give to the game. I’m learning a lot more here in France from world-class players, I’ve got a really good understanding of different plays, I’m in a great position to keep improving as a player.”

Beale told The XV he is yet to hear from Rennie, who took over from previous head coach Michael Cheika following the failed World Cup campaign two years ago, but that hasn’t deterred him as he continues to impress in Europe.

“There hasn’t been any contact from Dave at this stage but my focus is just on playing really well consistently for Racing. Hopefully I’m noticed and I’m given an opportunity if I deserve it.