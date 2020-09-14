Ieuan Evans has been elected to the Welsh Rugby Union’s National Council after member clubs voted to oust the governing body’s current chairman Gareth Davies.
Former Wales and British & Irish Lions wing Evans’ election means the WRU Board will now choose a new chairman to replace Davies, who spent six years in the role.
Evans triumphed in a three-way vote against Davies and former Wales centre Nigel Davies.
A WRU statement read: “Evans’ tenure will begin after the close of the next annual general meeting in October, a gathering which will now also be the last act as WRU chairman for (Gareth) Davies – who leaves after serving two terms on the Council and Board concurrently, amounting to six years at the helm of Welsh rugby.”
Evans, who will serve a three-year term as a National Council member, enjoyed a long and distinguished playing career for Llanelli and Bath and made 72 appearances for Wales from 1987 to 1998.
He went on three British & Irish Lions tours – Australia (1989), New Zealand (1993) and South Africa (1997) – and was awarded the MBE for services to rugby in 1996 before retiring as a player two years later.
Evans said: “It’s a huge honour to be chosen by member clubs to represent them on the WRU National Council and I will be doing everything I can to reward the faith they have shown in me.”
“Whilst we must constantly challenge, evaluate and review, I would also like to thank Gareth for his dedication during his tenure on the council and his service to Welsh rugby over many years.”
The 19-strong WRU Council will elect or re-elect four of its members, including one of the National Council members, to join the WRU Board after the annual general meeting and the Board will then elect a new chairman.
