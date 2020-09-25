1:35pm, 25 September 2020

All Blacks World Cup winner Jerome Kaino has revealed he loves heading out on the town in Toulouse with Cheslin Kolbe as the superstar popularity of the Springboks World Cup-winning winger in the French city always delivers some ver welcome perks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Back row Kaino and wide man Kolbe are in England this weekend as Toulouse, chasing their record fifth Champions Cup title, take on Premiership leaders Exeter in the semi-finals at Sandy Park.

Kolbe was at the heart in helping Toulouse reach the last-four when his ridiculous footwork ripped Ulster asunder in last Sunday’s quarter-final. A scrum cap hides Kolbe’s head when he plays, but Kaino has reported that no-one in Toulouse fails to recognise the little winger when he is out and about away from the rugby scene.

Former All Blacks back row Jerome Kaino guests on All Access, the RugbyPas interview show

“He [Kolbe] is massive over here,” said Kaino, the All Blacks World Cup winner, during a guest appearance on All Access, the Rugby Pass interview show, ahead of the European semi-final.

“I don’t think he can go unnoticed in the city or out in public. I love visiting restaurants with him because when Cheslin’s in the restaurant you’re more than likely to get a couple of drinks free or a meal free with it, so it’s great.

“He’s definitely one of the best players that I have ever been lucky enough to play with. It’s very rare that you get a player that is headhunted during a game and even when he is headhunted he gets the ball and he does something with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t think there is a player in the game right now that can beat anyone (like him) one on one. It’s just incredible and sometimes when the lungs are going a bit and you see him do his magic it definitely gives you a bit of a boost.

“He definitely does work hard on a lot of aspects of his game. It’s great for our team culture as well to be able to see someone of that stature just work hard at his craft. It brings some good habits into our younger guys.

“Definitely I see some of those things are natural talent, natural gifts, but I do see him work hard on a lot of those things that people might not think he is good at. He is pretty physical for a small guy and he definitely works hard at the tackle and the breakdown. A lot of those twinkle toes things, that is just a naturally gifted talent.”

There was no stopping @StadeToulousain yesterday as they cruised past @UlsterRugby into the #HeinekenChampionsCup semi-finals ? Could they go all the way and claim a 5th European title? ? Relive the best bits from their five-try victory ? pic.twitter.com/AsUrh8PB7G — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) September 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT