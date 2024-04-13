Hurricanes send powerful message with dominant win over Chiefs
The unbeaten Hurricanes hosted the preseason title favourites in the Chiefs in what promised to be the biggest clash of the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season to date in round eight.
The contest certainly lived up to that billing as well, as Wellington fans were treated to 80 minutes of brilliance from their team which extended their unbeaten run to seven in 2024.
The Chiefs’ defensive line was organised but the Hurricanes’ big ball runners were winning the collision area and securing the breakdown well early.
The Hurricanes’ powerful front row won the first scrum battle of the game, handing Brett Cameron a chance to open the scoring. The first five-eighth claimed the three points for the early lead.
Strong and dynamic carries from Brayden Iose, Ruben Love, Josh Moorby and Jordie Barrett all tested the Chiefs’ defence in the opening 10 minutes, and while the visitors hung on, it was looking dangerous.
Jordie Barrett’s decision-making and skillset at the line was impressive early, as was the Hurricanes’ front row, which won further penalties in the second, third and fourth scrums of the match, which all happened in quick succession.
Off the back of the ensuing scrum, Iose picked the ball up and was stopped just inches shy of the chalk, only for TJ Perenara to come in and opportunistically push the ball forward for the first try of the game.
The hosts wouldn’t be ahead by 10 for long though as Damian McKenzie faked a kick that opened up a gap for Rameka Poihipi to run onto, and like any great halfback, Cortez Ratima was waiting in support. The youngster had his pass knocked back by Brett Cameron and in an opportunistic moment of his own, recollected the loose ball and found himself running under the posts.
The Hurricanes’ phase play continued to be relentless and dominant, with forwards and backs alike providing deft touches and strong carries.
In one play, an Asafo Aumua try was reversed, Shaun Stevenson was taken from the field with a shoulder injury and Emoni Narawa was handed a yellow card for an offside infringement. Just a minute later, Iose launched off the back of another dominant scrum and landed over the try line. The score was then 17-7 with half an hour played.
The Hurricanes’ defence was impressive but their discipline was lacking and Damian McKenzie was able to chip away at that lead with a couple of penalties, sending the teams into the sheds with a 17-13 scoreline favouring the Hurricanes.
The Chiefs retained possession throughout scrappy exchanges to start the second half, with young No. 8 Wallace Sititi impressing with numerous carries that displayed agility and physicality. The play resulted in another penalty kick for McKenzie to make it a one-point game.
It looked to be a tale of two halves as the Chiefs furthered their momentum and found a rhythm on attack. Josh Ioane’s playmaking outside McKenzie came to the fore as Emoni Narawa was put away to score untouched.
The game opened up as the Hurricanes looked to fight their way back into the contest. The Chiefs’ lineout started to cause real havoc as Naitoa Ah Koui continued his fine work before being replaced with 25 minutes remaining.
The Hurricanes went back to their strength, phase play attack, and showed no shortage of confidence despite losing momentum. The offload game was ambitious and TJ Perenara stayed with the play, ready to receive the final pass which eventually came his way for the halfback to fly over the line and finish the play.
The Hurricanes’ forwards continued to play like the numbers on their backs were more of a mild suggestion than a rule, with exceptional skillsets on display across the park.
The cohesion, effort and skillset of the Hurricanes then produced a try for Kini Naholo with 13 minutes remaining and again four minutes later as Asafo Aumua bullied his way through a number of covering defenders.
The Hurricanes machine was firing on all cylinders as the lead was stretched to 36-23, where it would remain for the rest of the contest.
I’m confused as to why the first Cokayne yellow card was given at all. Lifting the leg is foul play, but neither the laws nor WR’s interpretation guidance make any mention of it being an automatic YC (and there was a Scottish tackle that took an England player past horizontal later in the game that wasn’t even penalised). The ref and TMO agreed that it wasn’t dangerous play, Gallagher was returned to the ground safely and there was a mitigating factor of a second player involved. Given all that, I am struggling to see how it justified a YC. The second YC was justified - but would likely have stayed at yellow. It didn’t change the outcome of the game, but it’s the sort of decision that could have changed the outcome of a closer match.1 Go to comments
England could really regret not keeping Dan Kelly in the squad. This six nations saw two caps at 12 for Dingwall, and one off the bench for Tuilagi. In general Borthwick has proven to be an extremely astute selector, but at 12 he seems to have shat the bed a little bit.1 Go to comments
£160,000 for a guy who doesn’t have a springbok cap? R3.2 million rand a season. Where do you pull these figures from surely that is inaccurate or the Sharks really don’t know how to spend their money3 Go to comments
Well its unfortunate but sides also have to be realistic and set targets and thats what the Bulls are doing. They know the deck is stacked against them. They have to prioritise one comp and they are choosing the URC where they have 4 in a row at home now. They need to win all 4 to secure a home quarter and semi and maybe a home final if Leinster send a weakened team and lose 2 in SA. The Bulls unfortunately have the logistical difficulties of travelling to Europe and back and that makes good prep very difficult. If the Champions cup was not sandwiched between so many big URC games perhaps they would have made a different decision. Unfortunately the Bulls are hosting Munster and other quality teams after these rounds so they made the most logical choice14 Go to comments
I wonder if the problem of some teams not taking it that seriously would be helped by making performance in the champions cup count towards qualification and/or seeding in the following year’s competition. Eg. top four seeds would be winners of the URC, premiership, and top 14, plus best performing team in the previous year’s CC who have not otherwise qualified. Doing that the seedings for this years comp. would have been: Tier one: Saracens - Munster - Toulouse - la Rochelle Tier two: Sale - Stormers - Racing 92 - Leinster Tier three: Leicester - Connacht - Bordeaux - Exeter Tier four: Northampton - Ulster - Lyon - Sharks Tier five: Harlequins - Glasgow - Stade Francais - Edinburgh Tier six: Bath - Bulls - Toulon - Ospreys The competition would probably work better with fewer teams, so I’d probably favour only the first 4 tiers being invited, and then going straight to a quarter final without a round of 16. On the one hand this would possibly incentivise teams to take the champions cup seriously, and on the other it would mean that the latter stages would be more likely to involve teams that have demonstrated a willingness to take the competition seriously. The main differences between my proposed system and the actual draw is that mine would give la Rochelle a fairly easy ride to the quarters, and would either exclude the Bulls entirely or would give then an insurmountably difficult draw. As it happened Exeter got quite an easy pool draw but that was a bit of a fluke. My system would reward Exeter for being one of the teams that demonstrably devote a lot of attention to the CC by guaranteeing them a good draw.14 Go to comments
For once, Andy Goode is entirely on the money. Unfortunately stuff like this is only going to become more and more common as fixture lists become increasingly bloated. If you think our competitions are being devalued currently, then just you wait for a few years time when we also have a club world cup; & increased travel time in the summer window as a result of the world league thing. I am surprised more South African fans aren’t demanding scheduling changes to mitigate this happening again. It is extremely unfair, given the travel demands, that the Bulls have only had one week to prepare for a quarter final, but trying to get South African players to show up for things like this is only going to get harder when they their international season gets more congested in 2026.14 Go to comments
the SA sides have budgets probably 50% of the european clubs. Plus semi stipulated it has to be in europe. SA sides will push for big home playoffs in the URC. Not saying its right but probably the best they can do in terms of their squads and for their fans. Right or wrong no matter how much its is said that Champions Cup is the best tournament, in SA they will believe it when they see it. The pool games were a joke, Lyon sent a c-team to last 16 and the Stormers came within an inch of knocking la Rochelle out. Maybe the competition needs to look at itself14 Go to comments
So .. it’s the “best team we can field”, and also “rotation”. Nope. It can’t be both. If it’s your best available team then just say that. But we all know it is not your best available team. It is missing 10 or 11 of your first choice players. Jake has gone with A and B teams, rather than two compromised B+ teams, which is smart. But the protestations that he is not doing so are feeble.1 Go to comments
This is interesting. This is a great move for the Wallabies. Interestingly pushed by a Kiwi - who just served in the NZRU where they have appeared somewhat stuck up about issue. Is his a break with what NZ holds onto as policy a signal of what will come In NZ? Will razor get what he wants? Or will NZ hold out? Foolish if they do. The best outcome for NZ in the near future would be to join forces with Japan (a new SR championship). Allow All Blacks to play abroad (I.e. Japan). Japans club competition already has the money and international flavor to it to make the pacific competition a rival for the Europe’s “premier” club competition status. Bring in the other Pasific teams, Australia. Allow the movement of players. Boom. I’d even wake up at 7am, crack my first beer, and watch a game or two.9 Go to comments
With respect to Tahs it was more of The Crusaders finding a way to lose rather than The Tahs winning.Niether team based on form so far are SR Champions & Tahs have a tough run home.The Crusaders are playing some great rugby in games but are inconsistent.I still believe The Crusaders will be in Top 8.But The Crusaders will improve.4 Go to comments
One only needs to look at the Wallaby talent playing in the Champions Cap quarter finals to realize this is a no brainer. With these players the Wallabies can legitimately challenge for the Bledisloe: Pete Samu, Adam Coleman Kane Douglas, Tawera Kerr-Barlow *Will Skelton* Tolu Latu Angus Scott-Young Richie Arnold Scott Sio9 Go to comments
“Blackadder was good without being great” just like his Dad. Ethan's star has risen even higher since being injured. Crusaders best loose forward was on the bench. The Tahs loose forwards were dominant. Langi Gleeson is not the biggest 8 but he packs a punch as a ball carrier. Fun game for a neutral.4 Go to comments
