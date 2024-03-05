Hurricanes midfielder Jordie Barrett banned for three weeks

Hurricanes midfielder Jordie Barrett has been handed a three-week suspension by the SANZAAR foul play review committee.

The All Black star was deemed to have broken law 9.13, a player must not tackle an opponent early, late, or dangerously, for his tackle on Reds fullback Jordan Petaia.

Barrett was yellow carded at the time for the tackle which was upgraded to red upon review by the TMO. The foul play review committee upheld the red card ruling and considered that the tackle was “always illegal”.

The offence warranted a mid-range entry point of six week suspension, which was reduced by three weeks due to mitigating factors.

Barrett will miss all the Hurricanes games up until 22 March which rules him out of big derby clashes against the Blues and Crusaders, followed by the Melbourne Rebels.

The No 12 could be back to face the Highlanders in round six down in Dunedin.

His absence will put highly touted youngster Riley Higgins in the frame to start in the midfield, along with one-time All Black Peter Umaga-Jensen.

The Hurricanes name their team to face the Blues later today.