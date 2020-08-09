Highlanders wing Josh McKay has come up with the tackle of the year, putting on a last ditch try-saving hit on Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall.

The former Canterbury player and local Christchurch-product denied his hometown franchise after some magic from Richie Mo’unga.

The flyhalf sliced through the Highlanders around halfway and found Will Jordan with a no-look inside ball. With just one man to beat, Jordan put Hall away for what should have been a guaranteed five points.

As Hall was diving over for the try, McKay made a play for the ball forcing a knock-on to the disbelief of the Crusaders halfback who was subbed immediately after.

The try-saver kept a Highlanders led at 17-13 which was extended moments later when Highlanders centre Michael Collins drove over at the end.

McKay’s amazing tackle kept the Highlanders in the game and allowed them to extend their lead, but a rampant period by the Crusaders with 20-minutes to go erased the nine point deficit in minutes with two tries to George Bridge.

With ten minutes to go, the Crusaders lead 25-22 with one hand on the Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy.

If the Highlanders get up, McKay’s tackle will take on more significance. If not, it will still be remembered for a very long time and go down as one of the best of 2020.

