1:15am, 09 August 2020

Highlanders wing Josh McKay has come up with the tackle of the year, putting on a last ditch try-saving hit on Crusaders halfback Bryn Hall.

The former Canterbury player and local Christchurch-product denied his hometown franchise after some magic from Richie Mo’unga.

The flyhalf sliced through the Highlanders around halfway and found Will Jordan with a no-look inside ball. With just one man to beat, Jordan put Hall away for what should have been a guaranteed five points.

As Hall was diving over for the try, McKay made a play for the ball forcing a knock-on to the disbelief of the Crusaders halfback who was subbed immediately after.

The try-saver kept a Highlanders led at 17-13 which was extended moments later when Highlanders centre Michael Collins drove over at the end.

Oh Dear! Josh McKay spoils the party for Bryn Hall #BUTCHERED #CRUvHIG pic.twitter.com/1Z152hCcQ6 — Ultimate Rugby (@ultimaterugby) August 9, 2020

SUPERB defense from Josh McKay #CRUvHIG — WAP, no Fetty (@theweekdaez) August 9, 2020

Josh McKay that is a crazy try saving tackle! — Kooks (@Kookie_Kuhle) August 9, 2020

Absolutely amazing try saving punch by Josh McKay #highlanders — Connor Klayman (@Connor_Klayman) August 9, 2020

Shit that damn tackle from Josh McKay holy cow!#CRUvHIG — Mr Eli ?? (@PettittEli) August 9, 2020

I can’t believe what I just witnessed!!! McKay w/ the try-saving tackle of a lifetime! WTF??? #CRUvHIG — Davey ???????? (@DaveyJacobson) August 9, 2020

Holy shit if the 'Landers win this thanks McKay!! #CRUvHIG #SuperRugbyAotearoa — Jamie Swain (@JamieswainJamie) August 9, 2020

One of the best defensive plays you will ever see from Josh Mckay #SuperRugbyAotearoa #CRUvHIG — Stefan Edge (@stefan_edge) August 9, 2020

Bryn Hall butchers it on the line. What a contest by McKay??#CRUvHIG — Mandi_N (@mandingqoza) August 9, 2020

That is why you pick Josh McKay! Need to put our kicking game away… #SuperRugbyAotearoa #HIGVCRU — Nicholas Friedlander ?? (@NicholasFriedl3) August 9, 2020

McKay’s amazing tackle kept the Highlanders in the game and allowed them to extend their lead, but a rampant period by the Crusaders with 20-minutes to go erased the nine point deficit in minutes with two tries to George Bridge.

With ten minutes to go, the Crusaders lead 25-22 with one hand on the Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy.

If the Highlanders get up, McKay’s tackle will take on more significance. If not, it will still be remembered for a very long time and go down as one of the best of 2020.