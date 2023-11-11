Bok prospect's last-gasp try sends Scarlets spinning to defeat

Select Edition

Latest Feature

Why do the French love a fight

The sad passing of enforcer Alain Esteve has brought into spotlight the reputation for thuggery in France in the 1970s

United Rugby Championship News

Zebre shock Sharks to claim first URC win in 29 matches

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match

Bulls dismiss Cardiff to claim top spot in URC

Plumtree addresses Sharks dire start to the season after shock flop

Trending Video

Richie Mo'unga is the key to the All Blacks' World Cup | The Breakdown

Every team needs a guiding star to remain composed in the most fiery of battles and make plays under the most burdensome pressure and for the All Blacks, Jeff Wilson says Richie Mo'unga is that man.

Latest Comments

Ulster battle back to down Munster in Rob Herring's record match
K
KARL 8 minutes ago

Ulster v Munster seemed to be the only game this weekend that didn't have a neutral referee. Correct me if I'm wrong 🤔

24 days later: Fabien Galthie breaks silence on France World Cup exit
J
Jon 1 hours ago

France had the talent but not the killer instinct to beat the boks - a podcast recently described playing RSA like ‘fighting a raccoon’ Gotta be in it to win it - the French coach also forgot RSA was missing its starting hooker and outside centre. He also forgot to take out Dupont when FRA was up 60 points on Namibia before he lost his Captain and 9 in a pointless game at that time. Also he forgot to score when Eben got a yellow card I hope FRA win in 2027 if RSA can’t - mostly b/c I thought the French were great hosts so here is some friendly advice. 1) Your backrow is soft - you need more mongrol in the 6,7,and 8 - they are too soft, a bit too tall in the breakdowns 2) Your locks are too light - Willemse coming back should help 3) Ntamack needs to beef up - he looks too light to survive a RWC 4) I think Dante and Feku (sp?) are crap - one is too slow and the other didnt do much in the tourney

United Rugby Championship

Bok prospect's last-gasp try sends Scarlets spinning to defeat

By PA
Henco van Wyk of South Africa Select XV during the match between Munster and South Africa Select XV at Páirc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Henco van Wyk’s last-gasp try saw the Emirates Lions secure a thrilling 24-23 BKT United Rugby Championship win and hand Scarlets their first home defeat for more than a year.

Sanele Nohamba converted the score to see the Welsh side lose at Parc Y Scarlets for the first time in the league since 20 October 2022.

It looked as though returning Wales hooker Ryan Elias, on regional duty for the first time since returning from the World Cup in France, had given the Scarlets a winning lead when he converted an expert driving line-out maul 10 minutes from time.

The immaculate Ioan Lloyd added the conversion and it was then 23-14 to the home side. They looked odds on to hold out until Nohamba punished an error in the 77th minute with a 30-metre penalty and then Steff Evans had his kick up field charged down by opposite number Richard Kriel.

As Evans buried his head in his hands, Kriel raced onto the bouncing ball in the home 22, regathered and sent Van Wyk running to the posts.

Lloyd opened the scoring with a simple enough penalty three minutes into the game, and then it was his delightful side-stepping run that took the home side into the Lions 22, when Tom Rogers picked up the opening try.

The wide angled conversion from Lloyd made it 10-0, but the Lions hit back within five minutes with a try from their centre and captain Marius Louw, who simply picked up at the base of a ruck 10 metres out and ran straight through to the line.

Nohamba added the extras and the Lions were able to stay within three points at 10-7 up to the break, Lloyd hitting the upright with a 42-metre penalty with the last kick of the half. Just as he had done in the first half, Lloyd kicked a penalty at the start of the second.

But four minutes later the Lions bared their teeth. Nohamba got his hands on the ball at a penalty on the home 22, tapped to himself and raced towards the line. He was held up five metres short, but the Lions forwards wouldn’t give up a golden chance and hooker PJ Botha drove the final metre to the line for the try.

Nohamba added the extras and for the first time in the game the Lions were in the lead, although not for long. Another offside offence on their 10-metre line allowed Lloyd to kick his side back in front at 16-14.

Then came that Elias try and conversion before Nohamba replied with his penalty and conversion of Van Wyk’s try to notch the first win of the season for the Lions.

Search