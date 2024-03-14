Gloucester change two for Prem Cup final as Pollard returns for Tigers

Gloucester and Leicester Tigers have named their squads for the Premiership Rugby Cup final at Kingsholm on Friday, with the first piece of silverware of the season up for grabs.

George Skivington has made only two changes to his Gloucester side that beat the Exeter Chiefs in the semi-final, with Val Rapava-Ruskin set to make his first appearance of the season. The 31-year-old has been selected at loosehead prop after recovering from a knee operation.

Winger Ollie Thorley is the other change in the squad, who replaces Josh Hathaway on the left wing.

Leicester have made four changes from the squad that overcame the Championship’s Ealing Trailfinders in the semi-final, with World Cup winner Handre Pollard being the notable inclusion in the squad.

The South African has won a World Cup since making his first appearance in the competition against Sale Sharks earlier in the season.

Gloucester XV

15. Lloyd Evans

14. Alex Hearle

13. Max Llewellyn

12. Seb Atkinson*

11. Ollie Thorley*

10. George Barton*

9. Caolan Englefield

1. Val Rapava-Ruskin

2. George McGuigan

3. Kirill Gotovtsev

4. Freddie Clarke*

5. Cam Jordan*

6. Ruan Ackermann

7. Lewis Ludlow* (C)

8. Zach Mercer

Replacements

16. Seb Blake*

17. Harry Elrington

18. Jamal Ford-Robinson

19. Arthur Clark*

20. Jack Clement*

21. Charlie Chapman*

22. Louis Hillman-Cooper*

23. Josh Hathaway*

Leicester Tigers XV

15 Mike Brown [22]

14 Josh Bassett [12]

13 Matt Scott [75]

12 Dan Kelly [75]

11 Ollie Hassell-Collins [14]

10 Handré Pollard [26]

9 Tom Whiteley [23]

1 Francois van Wyk [47]

2 Finn Theobald-Thomas [8]

3 Joe Heyes [137]

4 Harry Wells [191]

5 Sam Carter [14]

6 Hanro Liebenberg [100]

7 Matt Rogerson [16]

8 Kyle Hatherell [15]

Replacements

16 Archie Vanes [12]

17 James Whitcombe [47]

18 Dan Richardson [16]

19 Olly Cracknell [35]

20 Emeka Ilione [19]

21 Sam Edwards [12]

22 Jamie Shillcock [20]

23 Phil Cokanasiga [12]