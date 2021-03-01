“I’m really excited for the next chapter in my rugby journey,” Tuipulotu told the club’s official website.

“I’ve been talking to Danny for quite some time and for this to come to fruition is pretty exciting.

“I’ve been enjoying my rugby in Japan and I’m looking to give it my all this season before coming to Glasgow.

“I think my play style suit the Warriors’ style. I’m a bit of a rugby nerd and I’ve watched a lot of their games – I’ve heard a lot about the speed of the Scotstoun pitch and I’m looking forward to playing that attacking fast style of rugby.

“I’m absolutely fizzing to get over to Scotland, earn the boys respect and get the season underway.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in Australia, Tuipulotu made history in 2016 by becoming the first homegrown player to represent the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby.

The 5’11, 102kg centre, who can also play on the wing, made 11 appearances for the Rebels before moving to Yamaha Jubilo in 2020 for a second stint with the Japanese side.