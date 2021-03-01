Glasgow Warriors have announced the signing of Sione Tuipulotu from Japanese side Yamaha Jubilo. The 24-year-old centre is Scottish-qualified through his Glaswegian grandmother, and will join the Warriors following the conclusion of the current Top League season.
“I’m really excited for the next chapter in my rugby journey,” Tuipulotu told the club’s official website.
“I’ve been talking to Danny for quite some time and for this to come to fruition is pretty exciting.
“I’ve been enjoying my rugby in Japan and I’m looking to give it my all this season before coming to Glasgow.
“I think my play style suit the Warriors’ style. I’m a bit of a rugby nerd and I’ve watched a lot of their games – I’ve heard a lot about the speed of the Scotstoun pitch and I’m looking forward to playing that attacking fast style of rugby.
“I’m absolutely fizzing to get over to Scotland, earn the boys respect and get the season underway.”
Born in Australia, Tuipulotu made history in 2016 by becoming the first homegrown player to represent the Melbourne Rebels in Super Rugby.
The 5’11, 102kg centre, who can also play on the wing, made 11 appearances for the Rebels before moving to Yamaha Jubilo in 2020 for a second stint with the Japanese side.
He made three appearances prior to the COVID-19 enforced curtailment of the Top League.
Tuipulotu has also impressed in Australia’s National Rugby Championship, scoring 12 tries in 32 appearances for Melbourne Rising.
He was part of the Australia squad for the World Rugby U20 Championships in 2015, 2016 and 2017, scoring a brace against a Scotland side containing future team-mates Scott Cummings, Zander Fagerson and Robbie Nairn in the 2016 tournament.
Pace ?
Power ?
Footwork ?
Defence ?
Let us introduce you to Sione Tuipulotu…#WhateverItTakes ???? pic.twitter.com/JLoOqrFG3j
— Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) March 1, 2021
Glasgow Warriors Head Coach, Danny Wilson, said: “Sione is an exciting talent.
“He’s Scottish-qualified, and a really physical and powerful ball carrier who can play both centre and wing.
“His skill set and play style compliments the way we want to play.
“We’re look forward to welcoming him to Scotstoun in summer.”
