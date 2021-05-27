Gay dating app the new sponsor of Biarritz

Evans 'not quite there yet'

8:06am, 27 May 2021

Biarritz Olympique have revealed that famous gay dating app Grindr is to be the new jersey sponsor for the ProD2 team in the 2021/22 season.

Biarritz hooked up with the Los Angeles-based company, selling their jersey rights in what is reported to be one of the biggest kit sponsor deals of its kind in French rugby.

The non-traditional partnership is part of an overall campaign against homophobia being embarked on by the club, and the LNR, in recent months.

“Grindr is excited to partner with JB Aldige and the Biarritz Olympique Pays Basque Rugby Club. The club has been outspoken against homophobia and has committed to Grindr to continue its work to increase inclusivity and acceptance in the league and rugby overall,” the people behind the app noted in a statement.

According to the company, Grindr is the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people to connect. Launched in 2009, today the app serves more than 13M people in over 200 countries.

“Grindr for Equality is an ever-evolving mission to help LGBTQ people around the globe. Our wide-ranging initiatives impact communities large and small on issues that matter to them the most: safety, sexual health, advocacy, and more.”

Biarritz currently sit in third on the ProD2 table, but will be hoping to grind out a win in this weekend’s semi-finals.