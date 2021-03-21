1:57pm, 21 March 2021

France head coach Fabien Galthie has sensationally accused Wales players of attempting to get their opponents’ red cards following his side’s dramatic late win over Wayne Pivac’s men last night in Paris.

French lock Paul Willemse was sent off by referee Luke Pearce after he was adjudged to have made eye contact with Welsh prop Wyn Jones.

Gatlhie was unsurprisingly unhappy with the decision, which looked to have left France dead and buried, trailing by 10 points and with a man down for the rest of proceedings. In the end, captain Charles Ollivon went on to score, before fullback Brice Dulin sealed off a memorable win with an 80th minute try in the corner, all despite going down to just 14 men.

“What an incredible scenario. This team believed in their lucky star,” Galthie said after the game. “The players believe in themselves, they know how much those fans in front of their televisions support them.”

The infamously irascible Frenchman then went on to accuse the Welsh players, whose opponents received three reds cards across the tournament, of purposefully trying to get players sent off.

“If you watch the Wales players, it feels like they specialise in making sure opponents get red cards,” Galthie claimed. “Their body language is quite clear, I hope the referees take that into consideration. I don’t think he deserves a sanction.

“If you watch the video there is clearly no contact, or if there is it’s clearly very limited. It’s absolutely not voluntary. I believe we need to share this, I don’t see why he should be sanctioned.”

“It’s happiness beyond limits,” speaking of the win. “It’s joy. It’s happiness. It’s a swimming pool of happiness.”

France will now host Scotland in what has become a new Guinness Six Nations decider on Friday. If France win with a bonus point and by a margin of over 21 points, they will be crowned Six Nations champions.