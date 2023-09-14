Botia to bolster back-row as Fiji make four changes for Australia

Fiji head coach Simon Raiwalui has named his match-day 23 to face Australia in Pool C at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne on Sunday, with Levani Botia coming in at flanker for Albert Tuisue who starts from the bench.

Raiwalui has made four changes to his starting XV from last week’s loss to Wales, with Botia coming into the back-row, Simione Kuruvoli into scrum-half, Josua Tuisova into inside-centre and Jiuta Wainiqolo onto the wing.

Eight players in the match-day 23 play with the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby. The Drua enjoyed two victories from seven matches against Australian franchises this season, against the Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds in Suva.

FIJI TEAM TO PLAY THE WALLABIES ON SUNDAY

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Samuel Matavesi

3 Luke Tagi

4 Isoa Nasilasila

5 Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta

6 Lekima Tagitagivalu

7 Levani Botia

8 Viliame Mata

9 Simione Kuruvoli

10 Teti Tela

11 Semi Radradra

12 Josua Tuisova

13 Waisea Nayacalevu (c)

14 Jiuta Wainiqolo

15 Ilaisa Droasese

Replacements:

16 Tevita Ikanivere

17 Peni Ravai

18 Mesake Doge

19 Temo Mayanavanua

20 Albert Tuisue

21 Frank Lomani

22 Vilimoni Botitu

23 Vinaya Habosi