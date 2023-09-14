Botia to bolster back-row as Fiji make four changes for Australia
Fiji head coach Simon Raiwalui has named his match-day 23 to face Australia in Pool C at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne on Sunday, with Levani Botia coming in at flanker for Albert Tuisue who starts from the bench.
Raiwalui has made four changes to his starting XV from last week’s loss to Wales, with Botia coming into the back-row, Simione Kuruvoli into scrum-half, Josua Tuisova into inside-centre and Jiuta Wainiqolo onto the wing.
Eight players in the match-day 23 play with the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby. The Drua enjoyed two victories from seven matches against Australian franchises this season, against the Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds in Suva.
FIJI TEAM TO PLAY THE WALLABIES ON SUNDAY
1 Eroni Mawi
2 Samuel Matavesi
3 Luke Tagi
4 Isoa Nasilasila
5 Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta
6 Lekima Tagitagivalu
7 Levani Botia
8 Viliame Mata
9 Simione Kuruvoli
10 Teti Tela
11 Semi Radradra
12 Josua Tuisova
13 Waisea Nayacalevu (c)
14 Jiuta Wainiqolo
15 Ilaisa Droasese
Replacements:
16 Tevita Ikanivere
17 Peni Ravai
18 Mesake Doge
19 Temo Mayanavanua
20 Albert Tuisue
21 Frank Lomani
22 Vilimoni Botitu
23 Vinaya Habosi
Comments
Join free and tell us what you really think!Join Free
Latest Comments
Congratulations to the AB for there stellar performance against a side that gets hammered by South African franchise’s. Hope you take pride in this victoryGo to comments
Well done Os Lobos. Looking forward to seeing you in future RWCsGo to comments