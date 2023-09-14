Select Edition

Portugal vs Wales | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass
Rugby World Cup

Botia to bolster back-row as Fiji make four changes for Australia

By Grant Constable
Levani Botia of Fiji will face the Wallabies

Fiji head coach Simon Raiwalui has named his match-day 23 to face Australia in Pool C at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Étienne on Sunday, with Levani Botia coming in at flanker for Albert Tuisue who starts from the bench.

Raiwalui has made four changes to his starting XV from last week’s loss to Wales, with Botia coming into the back-row, Simione Kuruvoli into scrum-half, Josua Tuisova into inside-centre and Jiuta Wainiqolo onto the wing.

Eight players in the match-day 23 play with the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby. The Drua enjoyed two victories from seven matches against Australian franchises this season, against the Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds in Suva.

FIJI TEAM TO PLAY THE WALLABIES ON SUNDAY

1 Eroni Mawi
2 Samuel Matavesi
3 Luke Tagi
4 Isoa Nasilasila
5 Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta
6 Lekima Tagitagivalu
7 Levani Botia
8 Viliame Mata
9 Simione Kuruvoli
10 Teti Tela
11 Semi Radradra
12 Josua Tuisova
13 Waisea Nayacalevu (c)
14 Jiuta Wainiqolo
15 Ilaisa Droasese

Replacements:
16 Tevita Ikanivere
17 Peni Ravai
18 Mesake Doge
19 Temo Mayanavanua
20 Albert Tuisue
21 Frank Lomani
22 Vilimoni Botitu
23 Vinaya Habosi 

Taniela Tupou out of Australia clash against Fiji

Fears of an injury to Taniela Tupou have been confirmed today, as the tighthead prop has been omitted from Australia's team to face Fiji on Sunday in Saint-Etienne in their crucial Pool C encounter.

Read Now

