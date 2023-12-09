Forgotten England star shines as Exeter Chiefs edge out Toulon
Henry Slade held his nerve to land a match-winning conversion with the game’s final kick as Exeter launched their Investec Champions Cup campaign with a stunning 19-18 victory over Toulon.
The Chiefs trailed by 13 points at half-time, but they kept French Top 14 title contenders Toulon scoreless after the break.
Flanker Jacques Vermeulen touched down from close range for Exeter’s third try with a minute left at Stade Felix-Mayol, then England international centre Slade stepped up to convert amid intense pressure.
And it meant that Rob Baxter’s team made a flying start at the start of four pool stage weekends in the quest for a round-of-16 place.
Fly-half Harvey Skinner scored an early interception try for the Chiefs, but Toulon then took charge as prop Beka Gigashvili and former Leicester scrum-half Ben White touched down, while fly-half Enzo Herve kicked a conversion and two penalties.
It left Exeter 18-5 adrift at the interval, but the second-half performance will be remembered as one of Chiefs’ finest in their European history, with hooker Max Norey claiming a try that Slade converted before the memorable finale.
