Forgotten England star shines as Exeter Chiefs edge out Toulon

Henry Slade held his nerve to land a match-winning conversion with the game’s final kick as Exeter launched their Investec Champions Cup campaign with a stunning 19-18 victory over Toulon.

The Chiefs trailed by 13 points at half-time, but they kept French Top 14 title contenders Toulon scoreless after the break.

Flanker Jacques Vermeulen touched down from close range for Exeter’s third try with a minute left at Stade Felix-Mayol, then England international centre Slade stepped up to convert amid intense pressure.

And it meant that Rob Baxter’s team made a flying start at the start of four pool stage weekends in the quest for a round-of-16 place.

Fly-half Harvey Skinner scored an early interception try for the Chiefs, but Toulon then took charge as prop Beka Gigashvili and former Leicester scrum-half Ben White touched down, while fly-half Enzo Herve kicked a conversion and two penalties.

It left Exeter 18-5 adrift at the interval, but the second-half performance will be remembered as one of Chiefs’ finest in their European history, with hooker Max Norey claiming a try that Slade converted before the memorable finale.