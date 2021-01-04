    The EPCR have held a meeting to discuss their Covid-19 protocols, hot on the heels of rumblings from France suggesting a number of Top 14 clubs are not entirely satisfied with the status quo in relation to controlling the virus.

    Bayonne effectively withdrew from any further involvement in the Challenge Cup after they blamed their match with Leicester Tigers for an outbreak of Covid-19 in their squad.

    The French club have released a statement outlining that some of their players have tested positive for the new strain of the virus, and that cases in the squad rose following their home match against Leicester on December 19.

    Now the EPCR say they reviewing their existing measures. The statement reads: “The EPCR Medical Advisory Group, comprising medical leads of its shareholder leagues and unions, met by video conference today (Monday, 4 January) as part of an ongoing review of the COVID-19 protocols for the Heineken Champions Cup and European Rugby Challenge Cup tournaments.

    “Key topics discussed included testing schedules, contact tracing and case management, matchday risk assessment, cross-border travel and protocol compliance, and the Medical Advisory Group also received independent input from leading Swiss-based physician and virologist, Dr Daniel Koch, during what was a productive meeting.

    “Outcomes of the meeting will be communicated as soon as is practicable, and EPCR will be making no further comment until that time.

    “In addition, it can be confirmed that no club participating in the Heineken Champions Cup or Challenge Cup has officially informed EPCR of any intention not to fulfil their remaining fixtures in the 2020/21 season.”

