England U20s change 12 for their rematch with Georgia in Tbilisi

Mark Mapletoft has followed up last week’s 31-7 win over Georgia by making 12 changes to his England U20s starting XV for Wednesday’s Avchala Stadium rematch. The English are in Eastern Europe for a two-match rehearsal ahead of the upcoming Junior World Championship in Cape Town.

Mapletoft’s Six Nations title winners have been drawn in a pool featuring Argentina, Fiji and host nation South Africa in a campaign that begins on June 29 and ahead of that trip, they have rejigged their resources for the second outing versus the Georgians in five days.

With skipper Finn Carnduff (Leicester Tigers), versatile back Angus Hall (Saracens) and No8 Nathan Michelow (Saracens) the three players retained in the starting line-up from last Friday, the uncapped George Timmins (Bath Rugby), Cameron Miell (Leicester Tigers), Ollie Allan (Leicester Tigers), Angus Hall (Saracens) and Jack Bracken (Saracens) all make the starting XV for this latest uncapped friendly.

Mapletoft said: “We are pleased with the team’s performance in last week’s fixture against Georgia, but we know there is always room for improvement. The second game of the tour is crucial for us to fine-tune our strategies and ensure every player is ready for the World Rugby U20 Championship.

“Georgia is a very strong opponent, and we’re expecting another challenging match. Our focus is on building momentum and cohesion as we approach the tournament.”

England U20s (vs Georgia, Wednesday)

15. Ioan Jones (Gloucester Rugby, Minchinhampton RFC, 4 caps)

14. Jack Bracken (Saracens, Barnet Elizabethans RFC, uncapped)

13. Angus Hall (Saracens, Sevenoaks Rugby Club, uncapped)

12. Charlie Myall (Leicester Tigers, Maidenhead Rugby Club, uncapped)

11. Alex Wills (Sale Sharks, Droitwich Rugby Club, 7 caps)

10. Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 4 caps)

9. Ollie Allan (Leicester Tigers, Hungerford RFC, uncapped)

1. Cameron Miell (Leicester Tigers, Paul Roos, uncapped)

2. James Isaacs (Saracens, Hemel Hempstead Camelot RFC, 3 caps)

3. Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby, Bishop Wand School, 11 caps)

4. Harvey Cuckson (Bath Rugby, Mold RFC, 2 caps)

5. Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, 4 caps)

6. Finn Carnduff (capt) (Leicester Tigers, Market Harborough RFC, 15 caps)

7. George Timmins (Bath Rugby, Market Harborough RFC, uncapped)

8. Nathan Michelow (Saracens, Brentwood Rugby, 10 caps)

Replacements:

16. Craig Wright (Northampton Saints, Braintree Rugby Club, 5 caps)

17. Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks, Broadstreet RFC, 14 caps)

18. Billy Sela (Bath Rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett RFC, 6 caps)

19. Junior Kpoku (Racing 92, Saracens Amateurs, 4 caps)

20. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints, Buckingham Rugby Club, 5 caps)

21. Lucas Friday (Harlequins, Trinity School, uncapped)

22. George Makepeace-Cubitt (Northampton Saints, Reading Abbey RFC, 4 caps)

23. Ben Redshaw (Newcastle Falcons, West Park Leeds RFC, 5 caps)

24. James Halliwell (Bristol Bears, Thornbury RFC, 10 caps)

25. Arthur Green (Bath Rugby, Frome RFC, uncapped)

26. Sean Kerr (Harlequins, Sutton and Epsom Rugby Club, 4 caps)

27. Oli Spencer (Newcastle Falcons, Epping Rams Rugby, 5 caps)

28. Toby Cousins (Northampton Saints, Bugbrooke RFC, 6 caps)

29. Joe Bailey (Exeter Chiefs, Newton Abbot RFC, 5 caps)

30. Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St Peters RFC, 4 caps)